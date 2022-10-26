Barbara Joan (Sabasko) Fitch Barb, Barbie, Babs, passed away at a very young 75 years on June 22, 2022. Her beautifully feisty (and stubborn!) spirit battled her cancer until the absolute end when her body decided it had endured enough. With the wonderful support of friends and family and hospice, she was able spend her last days in the comfort of her home in Bozeman, MT. Babs was born in Minneapolis, MN on October 20, 1946, and lived most of her life in the Twin Cities area. She graduated from the University of Minnesota in 1968 with a degree she never used and proceeded to have a successful career in real estate & the construction industry. In her mid-sixties, she was ready for a change and moved to Bozeman to live closer to her youngest daughter and granddogs. Always active, Babs loved to play tennis (and she was phenomenal!), chase a little dimpled ball around the golf course, ski, hike, bike, knit like a maniac, travel, help her daughter with work, play cards, and share her "Wednesday wisdom." Amazingly complex, Babs was shy yet bold, intelligent yet ridiculously gullible, she kept her emotions locked up tight yet loved deeply, and she was quiet yet had an infectious smile that could light up any room. She is survived by her daughters Marcie and Stacey, granddog Hubble, granddaughter Mica, sister Sandi, and former husband Craig. At a later date, a celebration of Babs will take place on her favorite Caribbean island. Condolences & Memories may be shared with the family at www.dahlcares.com. ~~Always & Forever~~
Let the news come to you
Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.