Steve was born July 25, 1947, in Bozeman, MT. He attended Belgrade and Bozeman schools and graduated from Bozeman Senior High School. Shortly after graduation in June 1965, Steve enlisted in the Marine Corps and headed to MCRD San Diego, CA for boot camp. Steve served two tours in Viet Nam which changed him forever. He was exposed to Agent Orange that eventually took his life. He suffered from PTSD and that made his favorite holiday, 4th of July, a real problem. Steve received an honorable discharge from the Marine Corps in August of 1968 and returned to Bozeman.
He married Gloria St. Pierre in June 1969 and helped to raise her three young sons, which he considered his own. They hunted, fished, played baseball and boxed! Oh, the stories he could tell. Stefanie was born in 1972 and was his pride and joy and still is. Steve and Gloria eventually parted company but continued to co-parent Stefanie.
Steve worked as an accountant for the Northern Pacific Railroad in Minneapolis/St. Paul for a short time, eventually returning to Bozeman to attend MSU studying engineering. After some college he worked at Warwood & Doig's service station as a mechanic and later opened his own shop, Fisher Tune up Center, in the old Fox & Morgan building which was a very proud time for him. He was a success!
In 1980, he and Susan moved to Las Vegas for a 17 year working vacation. While there he opened Fisher Auto Electric and again, was considered the best in his trade. He had a variety of customers, teachers, musicians, showgirls, Englebert Humperdink, Summa Corp (Howard Hughes properties) and "Ladies of the Evening"! Steve was very proud to be a certified journeyman auto technician and was well respected.
Steve is survived by his wife of 47 years, Susan (Hampton) Fisher; three daughters and their families, Stefanie (Terry) Kujaczynski and daughter Kayla of Helena, MT, Heather (James) Straley and children Noah, Elijah and Adalynn of Holt, MI; Brittany Nicole Fisher and her partner, Joey Parsons of Bozeman; special family, Steve and Stephanie Gabel and grandchildren Nova and Hunter Gabel; sisters, Candy (Tim) Marsh of Plentywood and Judy Fisher of Belgrade; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Jim and Marie Fisher; grandparents, Knute (Shorty) and Irene Bakken, Bill and Lydia Fogle and James T. and Jean Fisher; sister Aline (Jim) Moore of Stanford, MT, sister-in-law Pamela (Hampton) Wright of Caroline, AB; niece, Kim Moore and nephew, Brian Braun. Also preceding him in death were Gloria Fisher and her son Nate St. Pierre.
Steve lived a full adventurous life, he was a good Marine, a proud man and a good father. He would help anyone in any way that he could; always carrying a pocket screwdriver, mini crescent wrench, measuring tape and Chapstick in his pocket. He loved country music and dancing at the Eagles or American Legion - boy could he polka! As a freshman in high school, he even won a twist contest. Steve was also an avid hunter and fisherman, but was never lucky enough to land the elusive Walter.
Even though this is a difficult time, please be happy for Steve; he is in a better place and no longer suffering from the effects of the Viet Nam War. As most of you know, Steve liked a good (!) cocktail of Christian Brothers brandy and water or coffee. Have a cocktail in his honor! SEMPER FIDELIS (ALWAYS FAITHFUL)
Interment with Military Honors will be held at 11AM on Monday, May 1st, at Montana State Veterans Cemetery, Ft. Harrison, in Helena. Condolences & memories may be shared with the family at www.dahlcares.com. Fisher Steven Kenneth Fisher
