Steven KennethFisher
Steve was born July 25, 1947, in Bozeman, MT. He attended Belgrade and Bozeman schools and graduated from Bozeman Senior High School. Shortly after graduation in June 1965, Steve enlisted in the Marine Corps and headed to MCRD San Diego, CA for boot camp. Steve served two tours in Viet Nam which changed him forever. He was exposed to Agent Orange that eventually took his life. He suffered from PTSD and that made his favorite holiday, 4th of July, a real problem. Steve received an honorable discharge from the Marine Corps in August of 1968 and returned to Bozeman.

He married Gloria St. Pierre in June 1969 and helped to raise her three young sons, which he considered his own. They hunted, fished, played baseball and boxed! Oh, the stories he could tell. Stefanie was born in 1972 and was his pride and joy and still is. Steve and Gloria eventually parted company but continued to co-parent Stefanie.

Steve worked as an accountant for the Northern Pacific Railroad in Minneapolis/St. Paul for a short time, eventually returning to Bozeman to attend MSU studying engineering. After some college he worked at Warwood & Doig's service station as a mechanic and later opened his own shop, Fisher Tune up Center, in the old Fox & Morgan building which was a very proud time for him. He was a success!


