Rosa Graczyk Fisher Our dearly beloved Mother, Grandmother, and Great-Grandmother, "Oma" Rosa Graczyk Fisher, of East Helena, passed away on July 7, 2022, after an extended illness with Alzheimer's Dementia. She was 94. Rosa was born on May 13, 1928, and raised by her loving parents, Peter and Theresa Niedermair, in Bavaria, Germany. In 1950, she married her love, Joseph Graczyk. Soon after welcoming their first child, the couple immigrated to the United States in search of better opportunities for their new family. The couple eventually settled in East Helena, later welcoming two additional children to their family. The family enjoyed life in East Helena and developed friendships within the local community. In 1968, Joseph died in a tragic accident, leaving Rosa alone to raise their three teenagers in a relatively new country. Years passed; her children became adults. They married and started families of their own during the 1970s. It was during this time, Rosa met and married Fred Fisher. The two continued to live in East Helena. After retiring from a lengthy career at First National Bank of Helena, Rosa and Fred enjoyed many cross-country travels together, exploring many new places throughout the United States. Fred passed away in 2004 and her son, Joe, in 2009. These were tough times that Rosa found solace with her family and friends. Rosa was a wonderfully gentle, caring lady. She was a devout Catholic, who enjoyed taking care of her beautiful flower gardens, sewing elaborate cross stitch designs, and marveling at the beautiful world around her. Rosa loved spending time with her growing family and enjoyed the many get togethers and holiday festivities spent with each other. She was preceded in death, and welcomed into heaven, by her loving parents, Peter and Theresa Niedermair; brother, Franz Niedermair; husband, Joseph Graczyk; second husband, Fred Fisher; and son, Joe Graczyk. She is survived by her sister, Hilde Heuss (Germany); two daughters, Halina Rickman (Bozeman) and Irene (Tim) Schara (Billings); six grandchildren; fifteen great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews. We miss her but will always treasure the wonderful memories we shared with her. Arrangements are in the care of Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service. www.dokkennelson.com
