Roy Ronald Finkbeiner was an amazing father, uncle, grandfather, great grandfather, brother, and friend. Roy left this world on April 5, 2022 at age 84 with his son by his side. Roy was born to Minnie and L.M. Finkbeiner on July 22, 1937, raised on the family ranch in Grass Range Montana. He was the youngest of 5 children Richard, Robert, Pearl, and Russell. He attended Grass Range Schools, graduating in 1955. (In a class of 5). After school he served in the Army in Germany. After the Army, Roy started a long career as a lineman for Williams Construction, although the name changed he continued to work for 42 years, and was still in good standing with the IBEW for over 50 years. Roy is survived by one son Ron Finkbeiner, by his two older brothers Robert(Sandra) Finkbeiner and Russell(Bev) Finkbeiner. Nieces Connie Ritts, Pam(Doug) Schwend , Julie(Tim) Hicks, Barb(Rob) Delaney. Nephews Doug(Rene) Olden, and Bryan(Tami) Finkbeiner. Granddaughters Melissa(Jon) Holm, Natasha(Steven) Stenberg, and Christine Mundt. Great Grandchildren, Alivia, Landen , Samuel , Braxton, Kennedy, Hayden. and Isabella, along with several great nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents L.M. and Minnie Finkbeiner, Brother Richard(Ruth) Finkbeiner, and Sister Pearl(Donald) Olden. He was a family man in every sense of the word and truly loved his family immensely. Roy loved spending time with his family and friends. Roy made it a family tradition to cheer on Bobcat football team every "Caturday" and of course tailgating in the famous red van. Roy also enjoyed camping and going on his boat at Canyon Fairy. He was an avid golfer with the tan lines to prove it. Roy was an active member of the Masonic Lodge 68 for 24 years. Roy was also a dedicated member of the Algeria Shrine Center, and The Desert Patrol in Belgrade. The last 20 plus years Roy has enjoyed his winters down in Lake Havasu, Arizona, meeting many great friends. He loved celebrating the holidays with great family traditions like making his famous ham, strong tom and jerrys' and watching his great grandchildren's eyes light up with his gifts. Roy was an amazing man that was truly loved by many and will be missed by all. Rest in Peace and keep us safe under your watchful eye, We love you. Finkbeiner Roy Ronald Finkbeiner
