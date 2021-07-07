Jeremy Fingerson, age 34 Dedicated Dad, Loving Son, Brother, Uncle, Grandson, Cousin and Friend passed away June 28,2021. Jeremy was born in Bozeman and lived in the Gallatin Valley all his life where he enjoyed golfing, fishing, and taking his daughter Addy exploring the rivers and streams of Montana. He loved music and spending summers at Goose Bay camping, boating and swimming with his family. He also enjoyed playing pranks with his cousins and sisters. He was a quiet man with a kind soul. Jeremy was a single dad, a damn good one, to his daughter- Addy age 8. They were best friends and loved each other deeply. You could see the sparkle in his eyes and smile on his face when she skunked him on their many fishing trips together. He taught her well! Addy's love of the outdoors and all of it's creatures comes from experiencing it with her dad. Golfing with Jason, Addy and Skylar was a favorite way to spend the day as long as Addy didn't fall off the golf cart!( LOL, wink) Watching movies with Addy on their date nights while she painted his fingernails were special moments they treasured. He was working for Jones Painting at the time of his death. Jeremy is survived by his daughter Addy, his dad Scott Fingerson, mother Dawn Burch(Mike Lohman)Sisters- Amber(Chad) Viana, Heather(Isaac) Vargas. Grandpa Bill Burch(Bonita Martin) Grandparents Lori & Dwayne Fingerson and his special friends Jason, Skylar, Tam and Gina Parsley and many aunt, uncles cousins & friends. Jeremy, we love you! You will always be our "Bubba" and will be missed. Rest in Peace Son. For we died and were buried with Christ by baptism. And Just as Christ was raised from the dead by the glorious power of The Father, now we may also live new lives. Roman 6:4 Cremation has taken place and a celebration of Jeremy's life will be held on Sept 25, 2021 at a place to be determined. Fingerson Jeremy Scott Fingerson
