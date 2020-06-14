Sandra Douma Fiegi (61), of Aberdeen Washington, passed away June 3rd, 2020. Born in Bozeman, MT on February 10, 1959 to. Sandra graduated from Charlo High School in 1977 then went to MSU and graduated in 1982. She taught at Lambert High School from 1982-1983. Sandra married Rocky Fiegi in 1984 and moved to Texas. She worked for Burns Vet Supply as a rep from 1984 – 1989. They moved back to Montana in 1989. After raising her three sons, she worked at MSU in the library. After moving to Aberdeen, Washington in 2017, she worked at Aberdeen High School as a para-educator. Sandra was happy their mascot is the Bobcats, same as her Alma Mater (Montana State University) Sandra is survived by her husband Rocky Fiegi, 3 sons: Shay, Spencer, and Miles Fiegi. Her parents, Marvin and Mary Douma. Sister, Sheila and Doug Syverson, Brother Curt and Cheryl Douma. Nephews Shawn and Stephanie Syverson, Chase and Sarah (Jaxson and Jett) Syverson, Jake Douma and nieces Shyla Syverson and Jessie Douma. She is also survived by multiple aunts, uncles, and cousins. An open house for family and friends will be scheduled at a future date. Donations in Sandra’s name can be made to Gallatin Valley 4H, Big Brothers and Big Sisters or the American Cancer Society. Fiegi Sandra Fiegi
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.