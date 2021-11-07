Leslie Jean Fiege
Leslie Jean Fiege passed away peacefully at home, in Bozeman, Montana, on December 4, 2020. She was the Daughter of David Phinney and Lillian G Phinney of Lorain, Ohio, born on April 2, 1952.  She loved the Gallatin Valley and Yellowstone.  She is survived by siblings Barbara Phinney, Seattle; Thomas & Michael Phinney, Kelley’s Island, OH; Peter Phinney; and five nieces and nephews: Max and Eliza Phinney (Tom), Tess Phinney (Michael) and David and Sarah Phinney (Peter). Please consider a donation to the Heart of the Valley Animal Shelter, Bozeman, MT https://www.heartofthevalleyshelter.org/ Fiege Leslie Jean Fiege

