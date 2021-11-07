Fiege, Leslie Jean Nov 7, 2021 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Leslie Jean Fiege passed away peacefully at home, in Bozeman, Montana, on December 4, 2020. She was the Daughter of David Phinney and Lillian G Phinney of Lorain, Ohio, born on April 2, 1952. She loved the Gallatin Valley and Yellowstone. She is survived by siblings Barbara Phinney, Seattle; Thomas & Michael Phinney, Kelley’s Island, OH; Peter Phinney; and five nieces and nephews: Max and Eliza Phinney (Tom), Tess Phinney (Michael) and David and Sarah Phinney (Peter). Please consider a donation to the Heart of the Valley Animal Shelter, Bozeman, MT https://www.heartofthevalleyshelter.org/ Fiege Leslie Jean Fiege Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Lillian G Phinney Montana Bozeman Thomas Ohio Michael Phinney Fiege Leslie Jean Fiege Recommended for you