Michael George Fey, "Mike," 58, of Portland, OR, having fought a courageous battle with cancer, passed away on February 22, 2021 at home with family by his side. Michael was born on April 11, 1962 in Mobridge, SD, the "older" of twins, (Sandra) born to Clarence and Helen Fey. Moving to Bozeman in 1964, the family enjoyed all Big Sky Country had to offer--camping, skiing, fishing, and Scouting. Growing up, Mike was an active member of Hope Lutheran Church. He graduated from Bozeman High in 1980 and pursued his passions, earning degrees in Fish and Wildlife Management and Economics at Montana State University in 1984 and 1986. Through his dear twin sister, Sandra, Mike met the love of his life, Nanette Turina, "Nan". On August 1, 1987 they were married at St. Claire Catholic Church in Portland, Oregon. He was an active member of St. Pius X parish. Mike and Nan cherished their loving and active family life with their seven, energetic, beautiful children and numerous treasured long-time friendships. Michael worked in Environmental Remediation as a Project Manager and Estimator--at times remotely throughout the country from AK to NY and areas throughout the Northwest. Mike and Nan relished the outdoors, instilling and sharing this love with their children through endless camping adventures. Always maintaining a strong connection with Montana, a lifetime of family memories was made with the beloved grandparents in the family cabin. A fun-loving guy with a quick wit and dry sense of humor, his huge warm-heart, contagious smile, and physical presence embraced friends and family alike. Mike's infectious love of music and dancing were especially on display at his kids' weddings, at Livingston's "The Hoot", and during impromptu dancing with his forever dance partner Nan. Inspired by his favorite author, Ivan Doig; Mike was "certain of himself, confident of what he could make in his mind, going through life as if he had always a following wind." From carpentry skills passed down from his father, Michael instilled in his children the life-long values of self-reliance and working with their hands. Above all, Michael was a devoted husband, father and a man of faith. Mike and Nan's parenting embodied the Proverb, "Train up a child in the way he should go, and when he is old, he will not depart from it." Mike treasured every moment with Nan and their family. Their love for one another and positivity was truly inspirational. If you asked Mike and Nan why they had seven kids, Nan will tell you that she wanted five and he wanted two...so they had seven. It is fitting that a man with so much love to give would have seven children. He is preceded in death by his loving parents, Clarence and Helen. He is survived by his wonderful wife, Nanette, and seven children and their spouses; Peter (Rosalyn) of Albany, OR, Timothy (Olivia) of Beaverton, Matthew (Hanna) of Portland, Madeleine Fey Bain (Rob) of Denver, CO, Mikey, Stephen and John Fey of Portland. He will be forever missed by his sister Sandra Fey-Sutton of Bozeman, MT, numerous nieces and nephews and lifetime friends. As a very close friend stated, "Heaven just got a lot more fun." To share condolences with the family, please visit www.dvfuneralhome.com Memorials in Mike's honor may be made to The Gallatin Valley Land Trust (GVLT.org) A local Celebration of Michael's life is planned for late July at the family home in Bozeman. Fey Michael George Fey
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.