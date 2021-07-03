Richard Bruce Ferrie Richard Bruce Ferrie, 74, was called home to his Savior's arms on June 24, 2021, in Livingston, Montana. Although Rich battled health issues over many years, most of his life was spent doing the things that many people only dream of doing, and he was grateful for it. Richard was born Nov. 14, 1946, to Bruce and Phyllis Ferrie in Portage, Wisconsin. While he often said, "I was born a hundred years too late," because of his love for the Old West, he didn't let that stop him from experiencing all that life had to offer—hunting, fishing, water skiing, snow skiing, gold prospecting, motorcycling, car collecting, singing and spending time with friends. After graduating from Custer High School in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Richard earned his bachelor's and master's degrees in psychology from the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh, where he graduated with honors. Shortly after, he met and married Hattie Czernichowsi and they moved to Lake Havasu City, Arizona, where Richard "Dick" worked as a counselor at Lake Havasu High School. He and Hattie had two daughters, Jessica in 1977 and Jillian in 1982. They later divorced. From 1983 to 2008, Rich was married to Carol Mooney. Six months after Rich and Carol married, they bought a van, travel trailer and gold dredge, packed up the fly rods, and started on an adventure that ended in Bozeman, Montana, where Richard lived until his death in nearby Livingston. He was an agent for Farmers Insurance in Bozeman for 17 years and treasured the relationships that he built in the business. Rich was a member of the Bozeman Optimist Club for many years, a board member of Big Brothers and Sisters of Gallatin County, and also attended E-Free Church. In recent years, Rich rekindled his relationship with Jesus Christ and was baptized. Cars, guns, flyfishing, and woodworking were Richard's passions; most of his lasting friendships were built on conversations that started on those subjects. His sense of humor was manifested in his frequent joke telling and laughing at his own jokes. Richard was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his daughters, Jessica and Jillian of Phoenix; sister, Kathie (Charles) Werhane of South Carolina; Aunt Marian Beghin of Milwaukee; niece and nephew, many cousins and friends, and his beloved McDonald's morning coffee klatch. A celebration of life will be held on Friday, July 23, at 11 a.m. at the Glen Lake Rotary Park Pavilion in Bozeman (Manley Rd. & E. Griffin Dr.). Interment of ashes and graveside memorial will be scheduled later in the summer at Silver Lake Cemetery in Portage, Wisconsin. To view the tribute page and share condolences, visit: franzen-davis.com .