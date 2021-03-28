Joyce Anne (Ferguson) Rodriguez passed away Wednesday, March 17, 2021 from complications related to a January 2019 stroke. Joyce was born June 18,1956 in Joplin, MO to Doris (Brown) and James R. Ferguson. She graduated from Bozeman Senior High in 1974. At the time of her stroke, Joyce worked with students with special needs and intellectual disabilities at Del Norte County Schools in Crescent City, CA. Joyce is preceded in death by her father, James R. Ferguson. She is survived by her mother, Doris Ferguson of Battleground, WA; children: Brandon (Laura) Starkel of Kansas City, KS; Coreen (Matt) Schut of Escalon, CA; Derrick Starkel of Fort Wayne, IN; Isaac (Jenna) Starkel of Johnstown, CO; Jenell (Brandon) Schnabel of Severance, CO; Joy Rodriguez of Crescent City, CA and Jacob Rodriguez of Fort Wayne, IN; siblings: Greg (Jamie Hughes) Ferguson of Palm Desert, CA; Debbie Rensvold of Billings, MT; Tony Ferguson of Bozeman, MT, and Jason (Shantelle) Ferguson of Battleground, WA. Memorial services will be held April 24, 2021 at Grand Avenue Christian Church in Bozeman. Due to current Covid-19 restrictions, attendance will be limited to immediate family members and close friends. In lieu of flowers, please make donations in memory of Joyce Rodriguez to the Autism Society of California at the following website: https://www.autismsocietyca.org/donate.html (Ferguson) Rodriquez Joyce (Ferguson) Rodriquez
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.