Doris Brown Ferguson, 86, from Bozeman, MT passed away on Wednesday, November 9 in Billings, MT at St. V's due to health complications. Doris was born in Burnside, Illinois on April 20,1936 the daughter of Fred and Beulah Brown having 4 older sisters. She attended area country schools prior to Wyaconda Senior High School. Doris married Jim Ferguson in 1953. Their journey included time spent in MO, IA, ID, and West Yellowstone, MT prior to their move to Bozeman in 1967. Jim and Doris managed then owned the Topper Restaurant & Motel in Bozeman from 1967 to 1975. They later managed a condominium complex (Lokelani) in Lahaina, Maui where they made great friends and enjoyed being islanders for 9 yrs. Jim & Doris returned to Bozeman in 1999 to be closer to their family where they eventually retired in their dream home on Branding Iron Road. Doris loved tending to her flower beds and spending time with her family and friends. She was an accomplished hostess and loved organizing then preparing huge dinners for all to enjoy. In 2021 Doris moved to Billings and resided at Wyndstone senior living facility until the time of her death. Doris is survived by her daughter; Debbie Rensvold of Billings, MT; sons, Greg Ferguson of Indio, CA, Tony Ferguson of Bozeman, MT, Jason (Shantelle) Ferguson of Battle Ground, WA, 28 grandchildren, and 24 great grandchildren. Doris was preceded in death by her husband of sixty-two years James Ferguson, her daughter Joyce Rodriguez, sisters; Edith Craig, Evelyn Priebe, Eva Kurtz, Ina West, her father Fred Brown, and mother Beulah Brown. A small family memorial service was held in the Little White Church on the Wyndstone campus in Billings on Nov. 12th. A celebration of Doris' life is being planned for early May 2023 in Bozeman. Doris Ferguson Ferguson
Let the news come to you
Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.