Ferch, Sandy Aug 15, 2021 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Sandy Ferch died peacefully in Bozeman on August 5, 2021. Before death, she was surrounded by her family who loved her, sang to her, held her hand, and prayed with her. Some days earlier she said, "I love you and I'm ready to go to heaven." She was raised in Cohagen, Montana, by Cary and Herb Zook, with her brother Doug. She was married to Tom Ferch for more than 50 years, and was a joyful person who loved her husband, her sons Kral and Shann, their wives Alli and Jenn, and their kids Rand, Will, Piper, Talya, Ari, and Bella. She loved her brother Doug and his wife Teri and their kids Jacine, Josh, and Jamie, and the next generation of their kids too. With Tom and the boys she lived in towns throughout Montana including on the Cheyenne reservation, and also in Sitka, Alaska. The family was a basketball family, and her life was devoted to God. Because of her faith in Jesus Christ, the family was often given the grace to love one another in beautiful ways that included music, movies, laughter, prayer, scripture reading, and time together at the lake. Sandy's smile was something God gave her family, friends, and others as a gift from heaven. Her community at Grace Bible Church in Bozeman was important to her and helped care for her in the final months. After her death, Tom, and her two sons, Kral and Shann, told her they loved her, prayed for her, and dispersed her ashes in the Beartooth Mountains in a place of beauty and creation she knew and loved. Family and friends send her to God with this message of love, affection, deepest appreciation, and the joy of all she gave to our lives: We love you Mom. God has given you the garment of praise instead of the spirit of despair. God has loved you with an everlasting love. He has drawn you with lovingkindness. Arise. Shine. For your Light has come. Ferch Sandy Ferch Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Shann Tom Ferch Kral Worship Christianity Sandy Ferch Teri Doug Josh Recommended for you