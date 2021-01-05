Sandra Duncan Felts Born in Kansas City, MO, August 16, 1930. Passed away in Bozeman, MT from natural causes, December 27, 2020. She was the youngest of nine children and lived longest of her siblings completing her life at 90. She loved being with her family and friends. Dancing, singing, playing the "tinklies" and winning at Double Solitaire were some of her favorite things to do. First and foremost, she was a true believer in Christ Jesus, not only in belief but in practice. She worked at Whittier School in Bozeman, MT teaching first and third grades. Sandra was predeceased by her husband Jackie Felts in 2008. She is survived by her son Craig (Jackie) Felts, daughter Laura (Daryl) Blanksma, four grandchildren and four great grandchildren. She is already dearly missed. The family would like to thank the staff at Birchwood for their wonderful care of our mother! No services are scheduled. Condolences & memories may be shared with the family at www.dahlcares.com.
