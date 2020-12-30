Marie Gertrude Fellows, 90 – cherished wife, sister, mother, aunt, grandmother, and friend – passed away peacefully Monday, December 28, 2020 in Bozeman. She leaves her sons Richard (Marless) and Craig (Mary) Fellows, her daughter LeeAnn Fellows, 12 grandchildren and several great-grandchildren, and nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by beloved husband Tom Fellows, daughter Connie Fellows Roush, sister Joyce and brother Wayne, and parents Lyle and Audrey Lingelbach. She also leaves her dear companion Tom Parac. Marie was born in Salmon, ID on August 6, 1930. She spent most of her childhood in Cheyenne, WY. After graduating from high school there, she worked at the nearby Air Force base. Marie was also asked to model for local department stores, with her striking image appearing in advertisements and newspapers. While in Cheyenne, Marie met Tom Fellows. They wed in October of 1950, and spent 64 happy years together until Tom’s passing in early 2015. Their union produced four children, and Marie managed the growing household – first in Kansas City, MO and then in Bozeman after the family moved to the Gallatin Valley in 1956. Marie and Tom traveled extensively, both as a couple and with family and friends – including adventures in Egypt, the African savannah, Hawaii, Europe, Mexico, and the mountains, lakes and rivers in their own backyard. Marie, Tom and their children spent countless days downhill-skiing, water-skiing, fishing, hunting and camping together. Marie enjoyed hiking, horseback-riding, tennis, and skiing. She was also an active volunteer, giving her time and efforts over the years to the Cub Scouts, Sunday school classes, Red Cross blood drives, Museum of the Rockies, Gray Ladies, and PEO. Marie was an accomplished seamstress and crafter with an artistic eye. She was a great cook, and loved to entertain. She had a sharp sense of humor and relished telling a good joke or story – with her family providing some of her best material. The family wishes to thank The Springs at Bozeman and Hospice of Bozeman Health for their extraordinary care and support under challenging circumstances. A celebration of Marie’s full and impactful life will be announced at a future date. In the meantime the family requests that, in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the Cody Dieruf Benefit Foundation for Cystic Fibrosis, P.O. Box 6044, Bozeman, MT 59771; St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 262 S. Danny Thomas Blvd., Memphis, TN 38105; or to the charity of one’s choice. Fellows Marie Fellows
