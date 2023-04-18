Let the news come to you

Roberta "Robie" Faught Roberta "Robie" Jane (Verwolf) Faught was a fourth generation Montanan born in Bozeman on March 14, 1946 to Margaret "Barrett" (Verwolf) Whittaker and George Verwolf. As the youngest of three, she had a very close bond with her mom. Robie came from extremely humble beginnings. Her mother was always there for her, but mostly Robie felt like she had to fight for what little she had in life.

Robie was trained and worked in Yellowstone National Park as a waitress and worked in various restaurants in Bozeman. She was working at Colonel's Restaurant when Stanley Faught and his date came in for dinner. After her shift, Robie was waiting for the bus when Stan, with his date, offered her a ride home and Robie accepted. Stan called on her and met her mom the next day. Margaret approved of Stan. He gave her first brand new winter coat and always took care of her in their 49 years of marriage.

After a whirlwind courtship and romance, Stan and Robie were married on May 7, 1966 in Bozeman. Together they raised five children, Anthony Faught, Charie Faught, Lisa Lea Faught, Daniel Faught, and Rebecca "Beckie" (Faught) Meyers. Stan, Robie, and family lived in several towns in Montana due to his job, including Hardin and Missoula. Robie gave her kids a solid foundation in life. She sent each to kindergarten with highly developed reading and math skills. She taught them many card and board games, teaching rules and strategies. She instilled self sufficiency and independence in her kids, including the ability to speak up for oneself and fight if necessary.


