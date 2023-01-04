Maya Farris Ford Maya was born on July 21, 1966 in India. In March 1967, her mother, Carol, and first American father, Bob Bell, adopted Maya from a maternity hospital in Bombay. Shortly after arriving back in the U.S., her parents divorced and Carol and Maya moved to Detroit, MI; Guam; Tucson, AZ; Great Falls and Butte, MT. In 1974, Carol married Jess Farris and he adopted Maya. Maya became a naturalized U.S. citizen at age 12. She graduated from Great Falls High School in 1985 and subsequently arranged for a private adoption of her biological son, Josh. Maya took on seasonal work at Yellowstone National Park and Big Sky Ski Resort. After her father died, Maya chose a college path at Montana State, earning a degree in Communications. She then worked in various jobs in sales, marketing, retail and food service in Bozeman, Big Sky and Spokane, WA. She married Chad Oster in 1997. They lived in Spokane and Bozeman and became parents to Lilli and Andrew. When the couple divorced, Maya stayed in Bozeman with her children. Maya's favorite travel destination? Las Vegas! She loved the energy, the excitement, the 24/7 entertainment. She also loved the shows and concerts - anything Cirque du Soleil, Madonna and Cher were favorites. Maya found a way to look stylish, even in frigid Montana winters. She was fearless in social situations and had a knack for conversing with complete strangers for 30+ minutes. Maya was funny, often delivering lines for maximum shock effect, followed by bursts of laughter. Maya loved her children, her mother, and her dogs: Zelda and Penny. Maya Farris Ford was loved by so many. She died in her Bozeman residence on August 30, 2022. She is preceded in death by dad, Jess Farris. Maya is survived by mom, Carol Kaeseman Stahl; daughter, Lillian Oster; son, Andrew Oster; and biological son, Joshua Gosney. Maya's Celebration of Life will be at the Emerson Center (Weaver Room) on Jan 6th from 6-9pm.
