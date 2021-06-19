Tom Eversman Tom Eversman was born in 1934 in the Mississippi River town of Burlington, Iowa, and grew up fishing in the waters near Burlington and bird hunting in the Iowa cornfield stubble. He graduated from the University of Iowa in 1957, majoring in art and playing on the Iowa tennis team, then spent two years with the U.S. Army in Germany and France, where he was able to visit the grand cathedrals and art museums that he had studied in college. After the Army he attended graduate school at Iowa, where he met Sharon. After they married in 1961, they lived in Colorado, where he taught art in a high school in Westminster. Fly fishing became his obsession, in Colorado and in the Yellowstone Park area where he spent time in the summers. In 1966, while he was guiding for Bud Lilly in West Yellowstone, he got the offer to teach art in the Bozeman junior high where he taught for over 20 years. During retirement, he devoted himself to landscape painting, especially plein air so he could paint outdoors, and his numerous avocations. In the early years in Bozeman, Tom could go out after a day of teaching and come home with a painting and a duck, or a couple of trout, because access on the spring creeks was easy then. When he discovered there was upland bird hunting in the Valley and surrounding areas, he knew he was in heaven. He got his first dog, one of a series of Brittany Spaniels and English Setters and enjoyed training them as puppies. He and Butch Nelson and others started the Missouri Headwaters Gun Dog Club in the 1980s, where members could get together and train their dogs to be capable pointers and retrievers. His dogs got lots of practice hunting pheasants and other birds around Montana and in Arizona in the winter. A highlight of his hunting life was opening day of the red grouse hunting season ("The Glorious Twelfth") on an estate in Scotland with Dennis Kavanagh, and he spent many springs hunting wild turkeys with Pat Hemingway and Thomas Nygard in southeast Montana. He lost his battle with congestive heart failure on June 11, 2021. Our thanks for kind care go to Bozeman Hospice and Brookdale Springmeadows. Tom is survived by his wife, Sharon; daughter, Jennifer (Mark) Wollschlager; son, Jay; grandson, August; and Zecie, the last of his 12 English Setters. He was preceded in death by his parents, Frank and Margaret; older brothers, Jim and Bob, and sister, Rosemary. Plans for a memorial on July 10 are pending. Until then, pet your dogs, sip a single malt, and remember your best days in the field and on the streams. Arrangements are in the care of Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service. www.dokkennelson.com
