Wendy Hays Evans, 69, passed away after a brief illness, on September 4, 2023, surrounded by loved ones. She was born on November 1, 1953, in Bozeman, to Hank and Abbie Hays. She spent most of her youth in Logan, where she went to elementary school, later attending Manhattan High School. After marrying Dennis Kuipers, they moved to Missoula, and had a daughter, Kerriann. Years later, she married Bill Evans, had a son, Bill, and daughter, Dani. Eventually, she went back to Logan to be closer to family and home. Along her journey in life, she lived in Three Forks, Jefferson City and in Wyoming.
Mom loved being outdoors, exploring and enjoying nature, hunting, fishing, traveling, and finding rocks along the way. She always took a rock from the places she had visited, adding them to her collections.
She was a best friend to her daughters, always there, giving motherly advice, when asked. Mom had a gentle spirit, beautiful smile and kind heart. She was loved deeply and will be missed by many.
She is survived by her children Kerriann, Bill and Dani. Her grandchildren, Justin Haverluk, McKynna (Dillon) Pulse, Madisynn, Marrahley, Myrréya Jones, Hays Evans, her great-grandchildren, Rueger & Sawyr Pulse, sister, Gail Bagaoisan, bonus children and grandchildren, Nick (Debbie), Brittany, Kendra, Mark, Yvette (Celeste) and Kodey, along with very special nieces, nephews and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Hank & Abbie Hays, brother Gary Toney, and a close cousin, Michele Pennington.
We invite all to a Celebration of Life for Mom at the American Legion in Manhattan on September 30, at 3:00 pm. Bring happiness, stories, pictures, memories and yourselves to help us Celebrate our Mom.
