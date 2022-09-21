McRay "Mr. Mack" Evans Our father McRay Evans has passed away on September 17, 2022, at the age of 88 and will return to our Heavenly Father. He will be greeted by numerous loved ones on the other side. He was born June 10, 1934, in Austin, UT to Max Ray Evans and Helen Ogden Evans. His parents moved to Richfield, UT where he was raised in a close-knit family, including aunts & uncles. He was the oldest of seven children; twins Dale and Gale, Marjorie, Charles, Ruth and John. Dad was born with two club feet and had to spend a lot of his first six years in and out of the Shriners Hospital in Salt Lake City. When he was able, he helped on the dairy farm and growing sugar beets. His sweetheart Delone Nielson lived a block away and they dated throughout their high school years. Dad served a mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints in the Southern States, mostly Georgia. When he returned, he attended Southern Utah College in Cedar City, UT. Dad and mom were married in the Manti Temple in 1956. Soon afterward dad attended Beauty School in Salt Lake City. After graduating they had two children, DeRae and Max, and moved to Nephi, UT where they had a beauty salon for four years. They then moved and made their home in Billings, MT as a Beauty School teacher, where their son Bud was born. After two years they were invited to teach in Bozeman, MT. They were able to purchase the school and it was then known by everyone as Mr. Mack. Dad and mom were able to make a good living teaching many people a worthy trade. They always included their children in the business, and they all followed by going to beauty school. Dad and mom were active in their church, serving as missionaries and especially with the youth. His hobbies included horses, snowmobiles, flying a plane and motorcycling. Dad and mom traveled the continent on their motorcycle including Alaska, Nova Scotia, Florida Keys, Mexico and everywhere in between. He shared those hobbies with his children and grandchildren. Mom left us in 2010 after struggling with Cancer. Dad married an old friend LaVee Austin in 2012 and she was a good companion for our dad. McRay is survived by his wife LaVee Austin Evans and children, DeRae & Richard Paget (West Bountiful, UT), Max Evans (Bozeman, MT) and Bud and Kathleen Evans (Payson, AZ). He also leaves 11 grandchildren and 32 great grandchildren. Those that have passed before are his parents, a sister Ruth and a grandson Adam. Dad left a legacy of kindness and service. A Funeral Service will be held at 11AM (Mountain Time) on Saturday, September 24, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, 2915 Colter Ave, Bozeman, MT; join virtually at https://zoom.us/j/98928640007. Condolences & Memories may be shared with the family at www.dahlcares.com.