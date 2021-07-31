Evans, Barbara "Bobbe" Jul 31, 2021 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Barbara "Bobbe" Evans Barbara "Bobbe" Evans, 90, of Bozeman, Montana passed away from this life into eternal life on Wednesday, July 28, 2021. Bobbe was born in Bozeman on December 21, 1930, to Guy and Ivy Burkenpas. On September 18, 1955, she married the love of her life, George Evans (known to her as Hub). They were blessed with two children, Ron Evans and Lynda (Evans) Mikkola. For 66 years, they built an incredible life together full of happy memories including snowmobiling, traveling, and gardening. Bobbe is survived by her husband, George Evans; her children, Ron (Coleen) Evans and Lynda (Larry) Mikkola; sister, Margaret Dusenberry; sister-in-law, Judy Burkenpas; and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Bobbe was preceded in death by her parents, Guy and Ivy Burkenpas; siblings, Letha (Sam) Bell and Wes Burkenpas; and brother-in-law, Burt Dusenberry. Bobbe was so loved, and her infectious smile will be missed by many. A small graveside service will be held. Arrangements are in the care of Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service. For an expanded obituary, please visit www.dokkennelson.com Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Bobbe Ron Evans Worship Guy Ivy Burkenpas George Evans Judy Burkenpas Lynda Recommended for you