Marshall Dean Erickson Marshall Dean Erickson, 90, of Bozeman, Montana passed away Saturday, July 3, 2021. He was born August 31, 1930, in Waukegan, Illinois to Marshall and Alice (Nealy) Erickson. He attended West Grade School and graduated from Waukegan Township High School in 1948. He attended University of Illinois, where he earned his bachelor's degree and graduated with his master's degree in Music Education in 1953. He also had an additional 32 hours in Music, English, and Administration. In 1953, Marshall enlisted in the U.S. Air Force and served at Sampson Air Force Base in Geneva, New York, and then Lowry Air Force Base in Denver, Colorado. He was honorably discharged in 1957. Also in 1953, he married Lucile Marie Grant. The two had five children: three daughters and two sons. Marshall loved his work as band director. He taught at Longview High School in 1952. He then taught in Hoopston, Illinois from 1957 to 1958, and Joliet Township High School, where he also coached high school and Junior College golf. During this time, he was also a private clarinet teacher from 1959 to 1996. In addition to his career, he was also a framing carpenter, Manager at Dogs and Suds, an electrician, and a shoe salesman. He was a member of multiple music groups, including the Waukegan Municipal Band, Bozeman Municipal Band (where he was also a Board member), Bozeman Symphony Orchestra, and Butte Symphony Orchestra. Both he and Lucile served in the Musicians Union Local #709, where he was Vice President. Even after retirement, Marshall stayed active in the community. He was Course Marshal at Wedgewood Golf Course. Marshall was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Janet (Fred) Rudolph; brother, Gerald (Carol) Erickson; and granddaughter, Gina Erickson. Survivors include his wife, Lucile M. Erickson; daughters, Martha Erickson, Elaine (Phil) Frederickson, and Sandra (Drew) Halberstadt; sons, Dave (Stephanie) Erickson and Stuart (Annette) Erickson; 14 grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and caretaker, Sue, who was a special part of his comfort over the last two years. Marshall touched the lives of thousands of students whose paths he helped shape. A Memorial Service will be held at 10:30 A.M. on Wednesday, August 4, at Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service. Interment with Military Honors will follow at Sunset Hills Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to your favorite charity. Arrangements are in the care of Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service. www.dokkennelson.com
