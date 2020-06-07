Marjorie M. Erickson, 93, of Bozeman, MT, passed quietly from this life on May 31, 2020, with hope in her God's promises. Marge was born and raised in a small South Dakota town during the Great Depression. She had many fond memories of growing up with her brother and sisters. Her love of travel was kindled by her father's passion for taking road trips in the 1930s. One of Margie's favorite memories was visiting the as-yet-unfinished Mt. Rushmore as a child and walking to the top of the Presidents' heads. After earning her B.A., she taught high school business classes until she married. Later she served as a secretary in the Glencoe, IL, elementary schools, where she derived great enjoyment from interacting with the kids, especially those called in to meet with the principal. She considered herself fortunate to have married Norm Erickson, the most wonderful man she could have imagined. During their nearly 61 years together, Norm and Marge lovingly raised 3 children, made lasting friendships wherever they lived, attended myriad symphony concerts, and relished traveling in the US and abroad. Marge loved to laugh and have fun, read, read, read, play Boggle, send cards, make friends, decorate and bake for holidays, and spend time with children. She always said thank you. Marge's faith life was immensely important to her. She served her congregations in numerous ways and, in later years, loved the Coffee & Conversation group at Hope Lutheran in Bozeman. She was pre-deceased by her parents, Mabel and Olger; sisters Ann and Carolyn; and her dear husband, Norm. Survivors include her siblings David and Helen; children Steve (Carol), Peg (Brad), and Paul (Karen); granddaughters Bethel (Jonathan), Megan (Dan), and Claire; and great-grandchildren Jasper, Angus, and Elsie Mae. A family service will be held at a later date. Memorial suggestions: for Memorial Garden at Hope Lutheran Church, 2152 W Graf St, Bozeman, MT, 59718; www.hospicebozeman.com; bozemansymphony.org. Condolences & memories may be shared with the family at www.dahlcares.com. Erickson Marjorie M. Erickson
