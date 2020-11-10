Sherry Entwistle Just shy of her 90th birthday our charming Southern Belle, Miss Sherry passed away. If you knew her, she would have greeted you with "Hey Shugah." She was born Sherry Delores Taylor to Clarence and Letha Magnolia and lived most of her life in North Carolina, her beloved state. We think she became more southern once she moved to Bozeman to be near family in 2006. Mom had a great life here and made many, many friends, she was a "joiner and a doer." From her Saturday morning breakfast group, to MADGALS, Smart Women, Bridge group, volunteering at the Senior Center, she made an impact and connections along the way. She leaves behind many people dear to her, too many to mention, but of most importance were her buds Pat, Bertie, and Roseanne. Later in life she lived at the Bozeman Lodge and had dinner companions known as the Magnificent 7. That number fluctuated from time to time as one can imagine. Her last couple of years were spent at Hillcrest. She simply moved there because the food was so good! She was in good hands there and they took amazing care of her till the end of life despite COVID restrictions and all the challenges presented to the health care team. Special recognition to Hospice, the staff at Birchwood and Linda Jo Simkins. Sherry leaves behind one daughter, Krista Palagi and husband, David. He walked on water in her eyes. She has two grandsons that she adored, Michael and Adam Palagi, his wife, Sara and precious great-granddaughter, Cora. She also has a stepdaughter, Stacey; son, Jay and two step grandsons, Jeremey, Jonathon, and families that belonged to Bruce Entwistle her 2nd husband. She is survived by one brother; nieces and nephews and their families along with her most important companion, the beloved dog, Bella. Mom was an entrepreneur, she owned businesses, sold Real Estate, was a court reporter and loved betting on Jai Alai when she lived in Florida. Kids were put to bed and pajama pants rolled up with a trench coat over would send her out at night to place her bets! At her request, there will be no services and I was forbidden to write an obit. Sorry Mom. Thank you to everyone that took such good care of her. Arrangements are in the care of Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service. www.dokkennelson.com
