Larry Dale Emmelkamp Larry Dale Emmelkamp, 75, of Bozeman passed away Monday, January 2, after a two-year battle with cancer. He is home with his Lord and Savior, Jesus, where we will join him. Larry was born on August 5, 1947, to Andrew and Margaret (Marky)(Venhuizen) Emmelkamp and grew up on the family farm near Manhattan, joining his sister, Eldean, and brother, Truman. Later a set of triplets, Kenneth, Keith, and Kathleen would join the family. Larry attended school at Manhattan Christian and graduated in 1965. Following high school, he worked on various farms in the area and was drafted into the U. S. Army in 1968. Larry went to medical training in San Antonio and then spent six months in Vietnam as an Army field medic. He received a Bronze Star, an Air Medal, a Commendation Medal, and a Purple Heart for an injury incurred in the field, and he was honorably discharged in 1969. After his discharge, he again worked on various farms and then took up a position testing milk for the Gallatin Valley Dairy Herd Improvement Association. In 1977, Larry's dream of having his own dairy began, and in 1981 he purchased a farm on Cottonwood Road. After many years of endless farming, he sold the dairy in 2007 and went to work for First Security Bank in their maintenance department. Many folks knew him as "the parking lot guy." Larry married his dedicated wife, Helen (Kamerman), in June of 1973 and they enjoyed 49 1/2 years together. They have three sons, Brandon (Marcy) of Grand Rapids, MI, Brett of Bozeman, and Courtney (Vanessa) of Tucson, AZ; and two daughters, Marylou (Joel) Sytsma and Rosalyn (Adam) Dehner, all of Bozeman. They also have five grandsons: Ethan, Ian, Jonas, Dru, and Deegan, and four granddaughters: Elizabeth, Annika, Gabriella, and Davyn. Larry was a man of God and shared his faith both with his words and friendly disposition. He engaged the people around him, and there truly were no strangers to him. He was a member of the Bozeman Christian Reformed Church where he served several terms as Elder. He also prioritized Christian education for his children, and he served on the board at Manhattan Christian School. Larry was a dedicated dairy farmer and enjoyed caring for his herd. His philosophy, garnered from his Dad, was that "if you take care of the cows, they will take care of you." In recent years, he became an avid gardener of anything one can grow in Montana and was a very proud and attentive grandfather. Larry enjoyed traveling the United States and beyond, but his nomadic heart truly preferred the Big Sky. He thoroughly enjoyed short trips to Yellowstone National Park, numerous ghost towns and scenic loops, and many backroad adventures, often ending in comedic misfortune (much to his chagrin.) Teasing dad and grandpa was always a family favorite, and he loved every moment, even when he pretended not to. Hiking and finding active geysers while exploring were some of his most treasured memories, even once witnessing Steamboat Geyser erupt! Greeting Larry in Glory are his parents, his parents-in-law, his brother Truman, his sister Kathy Pool, his brother-in-law Len Kamp, his sister-in-law Betty Lynema, his brother-in-law Delbert Kamerman, and his niece Nancy Colón. Larry will be missed by all who knew him, most especially his wife, children, and grandchildren as well as his brothers Keith (Karen) and Ken (Ardene), sister Eldean Kamp, sister-in-law Vivian Emmelkamp, brother-in-law Cor Pool, sister-in-law Nell Kamerman, brother-in-law Bob Lynema, brother-in-law Jim (Judi) Kamerman, brother-in-law Hank (Laura) Kamerman, and sister-in-law Donna (Bob) Houskamp as well as many cousins, nephews, nieces, and friends. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Manhattan Christian School or a charity of your choice. A Visitation will be Friday, January 6, from 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. at Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service. A Private Family Graveside Service will be Saturday, January 7, at 11:00 A.M. at Churchill Cemetery followed by a Memorial Service at 2:00 P.M. at Bozeman Christian Reformed Church. Arrangements are in the care of Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service.