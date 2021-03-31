Richard Thomas Embry, 78, of Scottsdale, AZ, passed away on February 17, 2021 after a long battle with Pancreatitis. Dick was born to Walter and Delva Embry on November 6, 1942 in Billings, MT. After graduating from Billings High School, Dick joined the USAF with his buddy, Al Schaff. Dick was stationed in Buffalo, NY, and returned to Billings after discharge to attend Eastern Montana College where he received a BS in Business. He started working with ICR Realty in Billings and found his calling selling real estate. Dick was asked to open the affiliate office in the growing Bozeman-Big Sky area and RCI Realty was born. Dick owned RCI and many other area business including Beaumont Construction and de Gallery. In 1987 Dick and Tony Wastcoat formed a partnership and moved RCI Realty to its current location on West College Street. Dick was married to Kitricia Pugh and they had two sons, Scott and Kade, and adopted two daughters, Denise and Rhonda. In 1984 Dick married Mary Stuber and they had a daughter, Kim. In 2006, Dick, Kim, and Mary moved to Scottsdale, AZ lured by Dick's love of cars, golfing, and his life long friend, Al (Cook) Schaff. Dick will be remembered for his love of buying and selling cars, his many successful salespeople he trained, and his commitment to his family and friends. Dick was proceeded in death by his parents and his brothers William and Doug. He is survived by his wife, Mary, his sons, Scott (Shelly) of Sioux Falls, SD, Kade (Chelsea) of Bozeman, daughter, Kim of San Francisco, CA, and 5 grandchildren, Kylie and Baylee of Sioux Falls, SD and Ayla, Kash, and Marlee of Bozeman. A celebration of his life will be planned for this summer. Embry Richard Thomas Embry
