Gregory DaleEllison

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Support Local Journalism

If you value these stories, please consider subscribing.

Subscribe

Gregory Dale Ellison With heavy hearts, we bid farewell to our dear Gregory who embraced life's adventures with a big smile, an unwavering faith, and a deep love and devotion to his family and friends. While we mourn his loss, we rejoice knowing that Greg, who was a devout follower of Christ, embarked on his eternal journey on August 11, 2023 and is experiencing his heavenly reward.

Greg was born in Montana and made it his lifelong home. He developed a love for all things outdoors...hunting, hiking the mountains, and fishing and boating the beautiful rivers and lakes while enjoying many adventures with his Dad, brother, and friends.

After some challenges in 2014, Greg went for a walk and ran into the girl who grew up just down the street from him, Theresa Zacher, and they were married on November 27, 2015.


Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Tags

Recommended for you