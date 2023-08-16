Gregory Dale Ellison With heavy hearts, we bid farewell to our dear Gregory who embraced life's adventures with a big smile, an unwavering faith, and a deep love and devotion to his family and friends. While we mourn his loss, we rejoice knowing that Greg, who was a devout follower of Christ, embarked on his eternal journey on August 11, 2023 and is experiencing his heavenly reward.
Greg was born in Montana and made it his lifelong home. He developed a love for all things outdoors...hunting, hiking the mountains, and fishing and boating the beautiful rivers and lakes while enjoying many adventures with his Dad, brother, and friends.
After some challenges in 2014, Greg went for a walk and ran into the girl who grew up just down the street from him, Theresa Zacher, and they were married on November 27, 2015.
As the father of four daughters, he was known for the biggest and best hugs! Greg ensured that they knew that Jesus was their Savior at a young age. He was their biggest supporter, encouraging them through the years as a coach and parent, and cheering them along the sidelines throughout their school and sports activities.
In recent years while Theresa and Greg lived on the Rocky Boy Reservation; he shared his love of hunting and fishing with many young kids and he encouraged students on and off the field during his days coaching high school and junior high football as well as track and field.
Greg's outgoing personality and his boundless love for people brought him many opportunities to meet people, and he knew no stranger! Everyone he met became an acquaintance and he made everyone feel special and worth knowing. He was known for his welcoming smile and open arms. People in his life quickly came to feel like they were one of his favorite people in the world.
Being a devoted follower of Jesus, he lived like it was his mission to bring light and love into the lives of those around him, and he bravely shared his faith whenever he had the opportunity. It was his belief that you didn't have to go overseas to be on a mission—just love everyone like Jesus loved you. He shared the salvation message near and far, and we are sure that heaven will be a happier place because of all the people who Greg told about Jesus.
He had many vocations through his life...driving long haul semi-trucks across country, and working at Burlington Northern RR where he cherished the many friendships he made through the years. His smile was never brighter than when he drove the school bus at Rocky Boy in recent years and was able to interact with all those kids!
Greg fought a brave 12-year battle with cancer and was so thankful for the professional medical team and their genuine empathy as they cared for him—he said they made him feel like a person not just a patient. Despite his own illness, he lit up the waiting rooms and doctor's offices with care and concern for others.
Gregory is survived by his loving wife Theresa, parents Dale and Vicki Ellison, siblings Jeffrey (Shari) Ellison, DeeAnn (Joel) Bos, children Abigail (Levi) Keltner of Missoula Montana, Olivia Ellison of Bozeman, Montana, Isabella and Ellianna Ellison of Bigfork, Montana, nieces and nephews Taylor (Logan) Stewart, Tori (Drew) Brown, Justin Ellison, Sophie Ellison, Austin Bos, Gabrielle Bos, and great-niece Arla Brown. May each and all find comfort in the knowledge that their beloved Greg eternally walks with Christ, forever guiding their steps and watching over them from the heavens above. In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests donations be made to Rocky Boy Athletics, c/o Mona Sunchild, AD, 81 Mission Taylor Rd, Box Elder, MT 59521, reflecting Greg's dedication to coaching, and especially the long jump, hurdles, and sprints.
Services: Friday August 18th
A Graveside Service will be held Friday, August 18th 10:00 AM at Meadow View Cemetery, Manhattan, Montana.
A Memorial Service and Reception will follow at 11:00 AM at the Manhattan Bible Church 123 South Fifth.