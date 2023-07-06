Darleen AmaryllisEllingson
Darleen Amaryllis Ellingson Darleen Amaryllis (Taylor) Ellingson was 85 when she passed away on June 26, 2023. She was born April 7, 1938 in Minneapolis, MN to Everett A. and Doris C. (McKay) Taylor. Her brother, David, was born two years later in 1940. The family lived in the Groveland area of Minnetonka, MN until World War 2 started. In 1942 Dar's father took a job with the Army Corp of Engineers working on the Alaska Highway. They moved to Dawson Creek, British Columbia, Canada where she started kindergarten.

They returned to Minnetonka in 1943 where she completed the rest of her schooling. In 1948 her sister, Jane Elizabeth, was born with Down Syndrome. Dar was 10 years old and began doing much of the cooking and cleaning while her parents navigated a new way of life with Jane.

Dar graduated from Minnetonka High School in 1956. She went to St. Olaf College in Northfield, MN, graduating in 1960 with a degree in Home Economics. She took a teaching job at Mora High School in Mora, MN. It was here that she met her husband, Tom Ellingson. Their first date was at the Rum River Jamboree football game.


