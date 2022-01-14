Eldridge, Ronald Lee Jan 14, 2022 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Ronald Lee Eldridge Ron Eldridge, 78, died on January 6, 2022, in Bozeman, MT while being cared for in the Bozeman Deaconess Hospital. He passed gently in his sleep. Ron was born March 13, 1943, in Bozeman, the son of Lloyd E. Eldridge and Leona J. (Thompson) Eldridge. He attended Bozeman High School and held a variety of jobs in his younger years, notably as a rest home aide, doing flower arrangements at Milam's greenhouse and then working as a custodian in the Bozeman School District. I'm sure many Bozeman High students and teachers will remember him fondly. He finished his career with the school district working in the Willson building on Main Street. Ron enjoyed crafting and after he retired he made many greeting cards that were distributed by the Methodist Church. He also enjoyed music and played the organ or piano at several weddings and funerals. Although not a veteran, Ron was active as an associate member of the Vietnam Veterans of America. Ron never married. He is survived by his sister Jackie Banta, his brother-in-law Chuck Banta, one niece (Stephanie McLaren and husband Scott), one nephew (Ron Banta and wife Melissa), and three great nephews (Kirk McLaren, Garrett McLaren and Cyrus Banta). All are living in Bozeman/Belgrade. He will be greatly missed. In deference to the Bozeman weather a Graveside Memorial Service will be planned in the Spring. Condolences & memories may be shared with the family at www.dahlcares.com. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Ron Banta Eldridge Ron Eldridge School Musical Instruments Education Work Bozeman High School Chuck Banta Bozeman Jackie Banta Ronald Lee Recommended for you