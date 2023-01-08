Paul W. Elder Paul W. Elder, age 82, died unexpectedly in his sleep at home in Bozeman, Montana, on December 22, 2022. He was born in Bozeman on June 23, 1940, to Betty and J. Walter Elder. He graduated from Bozeman High School in 1958 and then attended Montana State University in the ROTC program, earning a BS in physics in 1962. Upon graduation Paul was commissioned as an officer in the Air Force. He earned a Master of Science in space physics from the Air Force Institute of Technology in 1964. He taught mathematics at the Air Force Academy from 1967 to 1972, where he met Lynne Robinson. Paul and Lynne were married in 1971. Paul served in Vietnam from 1972 to 1973. He retired from the Air Force as a Lieutenant Colonel in 1983 and then worked in satellite program management at Sandia National Laboratories in Albuquerque, New Mexico, until his retirement in 2002. Paul is survived by his wife, Lynne Elder; daughters, Kimberly (Tom) Siegel and Kerry (Chris) Slater; and grandchildren, Jackson and Scarlett Siegel and Aubrey and Ryan Slater. Paul is lovingly remembered for his loyal support of his family, his love of the outdoors, especially Montana, his undaunted undertaking of home improvement projects big and small, his careful financial management, his competitive spirit in family games, and his generosity to family and charities, including years of volunteer tax work for the AARP Tax Service in Bozeman. At Paul's request, there will be no service. Contributions in his memory may be given to the HRDC in Bozeman. Arrangements are in the care of Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service. www.dokkennelson.com
