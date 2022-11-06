It is with profound sadness that the family of Kimberly Eixenberger announce her passing on October 16, 2022 at the age of 38 years. Taken far too young, Kimberly embodied the soulfulness and worldliness of someone far beyond her years. To know her was to love her. Kimberly was born on August 11, 1984 to parents Laurie Keesling Collins and Thomas Craig Collins in Portsmouth, Virginia. A lioness to her core – she came and left this physical world protective, courageous, fierce, loyal and wise. Her spirit will carry on through her husband Christopher Timothy Eixenberger; her children Evangeline Rose Eixenberger, Wiley Ford Eixenberger and Scarlett Lucille Eixenberger; her parents Laurie Keesling Farley, Gary Wayne Farley, and Thomas Craig Collins; her sisters Mary Kathryn Hammond, Jacquelyn Collins Dworsky, and Gabrielle Anne Knight, and her many nieces and nephews. Kimberly was her family. To her daughters and son she leaves her undying love, unbridled strength, and quick wit. To her husband she leaves her most precious parts of herself – her children – Evangeline, Wiley and Scarlett. To her family and all that truly knew her, she leaves behind the legacy of her character. She was a force. She was selfless. She made an ultimate sacrifice and knowing her fate, she would do it again. Kimberly was exceptional in every sense of the word. We are thankful for the extraordinary impact she had on our lives. While heartbroken, we could not be more honored to call her wife, mother, sister, daughter, aunt. Eixenberger Kimberly Eixenberger
