James C. Eggen James "Jim" Eggen, 84, a long-time Bozeman resident, passed in Billings on Tuesday, July 11, 2023, shortly after visits with his family. Jim was a loving husband, father, brother, grandfather, great-grandfather, and friend to everyone. He was born July 5, 1939, in Billings, the eldest of 4 children of Charles "Charlie" and Julia (Schmidt) Eggen. He enjoyed his early years at the family ranch near Fishtail and developed a love for the outdoors. His family moved to Absarokee in 1956 and he graduated from high school there. Jim met his wife Josephine "Jo" Roll and was married June 27, 1959, in Columbus, where they had 3 sons, and he started his 38-year career with the USDA-ASCS. They moved to Helena with his work, and he completed his bachelor's degree in accounting at Carroll College. Jim and Jo moved to Bozeman in 1977 and remained through 2021. In retirement Jim treasured fishing, RV travel, snowmobiling, and hunting. He was a volunteer tax preparer for 20 years at the Bozeman Senior Center. Helping family, friends, and neighbors with many projects and repairs gave him comfort and satisfaction. Throughout the years his favorite times were family get-togethers, breakfasts with friends, and neighborhood gatherings. He is survived by his wife of 64 years, sons Andy (Kathy), Allen (Peg), and Kevin (Lut), brothers Dale (Linda) and Dan (Lottie), sister Mary Ann Mackay, his many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and extended family. A private service will be held at the Rosebud Cemetery.
