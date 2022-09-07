Everett Egbert Everett Egbert was 86 when he passed away at home in Belgrade, Montana, surrounded by loving family. He battled cancer in his last years but stepped through his final challenges with the same strength, grace and selflessness that he showed in so many other aspects of his life. He was born in Ten Sleep, Wyoming in 1935 to Clifford and Bessie Egbert and they moved to the Gallatin Valley in Montana with his sister, Arlene, in 1944 so they could attend the Seventh Day Adventist school in Bozeman. After graduating, Everett bought a Harley and toured around the country. He then sold that and bought a 1956 Ford Crown Victoria which he sold to start his business. He married Charlynn Treat in 1956. Everett started Egbert Construction building homes and commercial properties throughout the Gallatin Valley. He was a master plumber, master electrician and general contractor and throughout his life mentored enumerable young men in the trades. Many went on to build their own businesses and supported the construction industry in Montana. He was a founding member of the Southwest Homebuilders Association, was Montana Homebuilder of the year in 1989 and 1991, and was inducted into the Homebuilders Montana Hall of Fame in 1991 for outstanding service to the building industry of Montana. He sponsored and played softball and basketball and enjoyed hunting, fishing, skiing and camping in his earlier years. He married his best friend Christy Gates Holmes in 1992 and spent many wonderful retirement years golfing the winters in Las Vegas and summers at Valley View Golf course with her and many good friends. He won several Montana State Senior golf championships over the years and loved the sport. He was one of the very few who could "shoot his age". Everett was humble and a man of integrity. He valued the success of others and inspired loyalty in his family and the people he worked with. He always took pride in treating people fairly. His greatest achievement was raising three successful children, Phillip, Mike and Joy who loved, respected and admired him. Everett is survived by his wife, Christy Egbert, his sister, Arlene Grant, his children, Phillip (Shelle) Egbert, Mike (Diana) Egbert, Joy (Erik) Bohn, Todd Holmes and Dusty Westberg (Rick Kerby), six grandchildren and spouses and six great-grandchildren. An informal gathering to celebrate his life will be held from 2:00-4:00 at the Bozeman Senior Center on September 24th. The family requests those who wish to express sympathy to consider making a donation to Habitat for Humanity or their favorite charity in Everett's name in lieu of flowers. Condolences & Memories may be shared with the family at www.dahlcares.com.