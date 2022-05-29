Keitha Mae (Fisk) Edwards, 80, passed away Monday, May 16, 2022, in Bozeman, MT after a brief and courageous battle with cancer. Keitha was born February 3, 1942, in Harlowton, MT to Russell & Ina Fisk, their sixth child in a family that would see 14 births. While still in her teens and working at the Harlowton Café, Keitha met who would turn out to be her lifelong soulmate, Philip Edwards. Philip was shy and not as quick to recognize their destiny. Keitha took matters into her own hands by setting a pot of hot coffee on his hand and the rest is history (albeit the story may have been different had she met Conway Twitty first, a fact that Philip was well aware of). Philip and Keitha married August 18, 1961, in Butte, MT. Philip preceded her in death in 2019 and her world never quite made sense again. Keitha was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and friend who always put others first. She truly loved to love on others. She was humble and kind and tending to her family's needs was always her top priority. There was never a doubt each day breakfast would be ready, lunches would be made, and dinner would be on the table, one of the countless ways she expressed love. The delight of Keitha's life was being a part of her daughters' lives as well as her grandchildren's lives. She always welcomed any friend to the family home any time of day or night and loved hearing every exciting detail of every story they told. Whether it was a band concert, volleyball, softball, lacrosse, or even a spelling bee she never missed an opportunity to cheer on her favorite stars. Anyone lucky enough to know her, loved her and will never forget her kindness, wit, and grace. She was pure in her exchanges and simplistic in her love - it was unconditional, unwavering and at times even undeserved. We can continue to honor her by loving others that same way. Keitha is survived by her three daughters: Kelly (Pat) Dodson, Missoula, MT, Phyllis (Dan) Browder, Missoula, MT, and Valerie Jahner, Bozeman, MT and four grandchildren: Jessica (Doug Scott) and Colton Browder and Tanner and Gabrielle Jahner. Her sisters: Ramona (Frank) Raths, Arvilene (Hartley) Herndon, Shirley Beaver, Sharon Stalcup, her brother, Jim Fisk, and sisters-in-law, Bev Edwards and Jean Edwards, as well as multiple nieces and nephews. Keitha also leaves behind a legacy of love, generosity, and kindness. Keitha's family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to her dear friends, Chris & Danny Smith, and her sister and brother-in-law, Nonie and Frank Raths, for their continual love and support. Also, thank you to the staff of Bozeman Health who held her in their loving care throughout her journey. In lieu of flowers please consider a memorial donation in Keitha's name to Special Olympics of Montana, The Montana Chapter of the Alzheimer's Association or a charity of your choice. A public celebration of life will take place June 25, 2022, at her daughter's residence in Belgrade at 12pm, all are welcome! "Just know I love you!" ~Keitha Edwards 1942-2022 Condolences & Memories may be shared with the family at www.dahlcares.com. Edwards Keitha Mae Edwards