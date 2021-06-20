Gail peacefully passed with the compassionate care of Stillwater Hospice and Parkhaven staff on June 17,2021 at the age of 93. Gail, better known as Janette to family and friends was born March 14,1928 on the ranch of Sam and Sarah Lane, south of Willow Creek, Montana. Janette was the youngest of ten children of Orville Howard and Stella Myrtle (Campbell) Sallee. Janette was preceded in death by her parents, five brothers (Noel, Omer, Forrest, Orville, and Glenn), four sisters (Beryl, Velma, Irene, and Esta), husband (Leroy Ebright), and her two children (Leah and Glenn "Chip" Brandal). She is survived by granddaughter (Michelle Davis) and her sons (Tyler and Grant), grandsons (Cale, Joshua and Noel Brandal), and stepson (Kevin Ebright) and his children (Kyle, Kaitlyn and Eric). She is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. Janette attended school in Willow Creek where she lettered in basketball and graduated from Bozeman Gallatin High in 1946. She spent most of her life in Gallatin County, mainly in Bozeman. She had also lived in Hawaii and Arizona while her first husband (George Brandal) was in the military. Janette married Leroy Ebright in 1963 and they formed a new family with Leroy's son, Kevin, and Janette's children, Leah, and Glen "Chip" Brandal. Janette had many jobs in her lifetime. She was a wife, mother, grandmother, aunt, caretaker, nurse's aide, telephone switchboard operator, office manager. Janette retired from her administrative job at KUSM at MSU in 1992. Leroy retired from the postal service the same year. They enjoyed retirement with family and friends snowmobiling, bowling, golfing, playing cards, traveling, and being together. Leroy passed in 1997 and Janette moved to Three Forks to be closer to her sister Esta Watson. When she could no longer take care of herself, she moved to Parkhaven Retirement. She will be deeply missed. A gravesite service will be held at Sunset Hills Cemetery at the family plot on Wednesday, June 23 at 1:30 pm. If you wish to celebrate Janette's life by sharing with others, memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society, American Diabetes Association, St. Jude or Shriners Children's Hospitals or the charity of your choice. Ebright Gail Janette Ebright
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.