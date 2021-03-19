After enduring years of mental, emotional, and physical abuse, Malayna took the only escape from her pain that she felt she had. On March 15, 2021 she took her own life. We will no longer enjoy her beautiful laughter, quick wit, and contagious excitement. She had a love of adventure, usually in the form of a hike or a road trip. She was an interesting, loving, and strong-willed woman, always taking the path less traveled. Malayna grew up in Harrison where she had great adventures with her brother and friends, enjoying a loving home in the same building as the town grocery, hardware, and video store. She attended Harrison School K-11 and chose to attend Three Forks High School for her Senior Year to take advantage of the great AP courses offered. She moved to Bozeman than Belgrade after she Graduated. The immense hole in our hearts that she left behind will never heal, but she will be missed by so many that knew and loved her. She loved her friends, family, and her numerous fur babies; her dog, Bindi Lou and her five cats, Wiley, Sassy, Loki, Nibbler, and Tiger, all of whom need homes, should anyone want to inquire. Malayna is Survived by her loving parents, Keith & Kim Dykman, Her brother and sister-in-law, Colter & Jacqueline Dykman, their children Halen & Marleigh. Her Uncles & Aunts; Mick & Heidi Dykman, Ron & Vickie Dykman, Doug Dykman, Griff & Joy Ballard, Lori Ward, and Zenda Beecroft. As well as, her cousins; Melissa & Andy Scharf, Jenna & Lance Johnson, Michelle & Drew Reedy, Shannon & TJ McInerny, Gavin Ballard, Kathrynn & Dan Parris, Lyssa Flesher, Chelsea Flesher, Kaitlin Dykman, and Maxwell Dykman. An account has been set up at First Security Bank under the name Keith Dykman to support the family for additional costs of the service. Those wishing to donate can call First Security Bank at 406-556-3881. Dykman-Hartford Malayna Elizabeth Dykman-Hartford
