Arie Dyk On the morning of December 16, 2020, Arie Dyk woke up in the arms of Jesus. He had a very large welcome home by family and friends into heaven. Arie was born on March 5, 1924, to Arie and Anna Dyk as Andrew Albert Dyk. At six months of age, his father passed and his name was changed to Arie in honor of his father. He was the youngest of his siblings. He attended Manhattan Christian School thru the 8th grade and 2 years at Manhattan High. While growing up, he and his siblings had to work at school to help with tuition and for neighboring farmers to help their Mother with family necessities. When he was 17 years old, he started raising potatoes with his brothers on land he rented in the area. While attending church youth group his eyes landed on a young girl by the name of Bernice Droge. They were married on December 14, 1948 at Manhattan Christian Reformed Church and had 64 loving years together until her passing in 2013. He dearly missed her during his remaining years. They were blessed with four children, Althea, Colleen, Brent, and Dan. They lived their whole lives together in Churchill, operating their potato and grain operation. He loved to compete in league bowling, horseshoe pitching, and shooting pool. Shooting gophers, fishing both local rivers and the lakes, watching MCS athletics, family trips to visit relatives and friends, and watching his kids and grandkids' events. After his retirement, he and Bernice spent their winters in Arizona. Arie was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Bernice; daughter, Althea, and infant daughter, Elizabeth; brothers, John (Jeanette), Bill, Leonard, and Wilbur (Alice); sister, Jennie (Jim); son-in-law, Peter; and numerous brothers and sisters-in-law. He is survived by daughter, Colleen (Dave); sons, Brent and Daniel (Judy); son-in-law, Matt (Carol); sisters-in-law, Betty Dyk, Marge Dyk, and Nell VanDyken; 12 grandkids and 17 great-grandchildren; and numerous nephews and nieces. Visitation will be held December 29, 9 to 10 A.M. at Bethel Christian Reformed Church. A Graveside Service will be held at 10 A.M. in Churchill Cemetery, followed by a Memorial Service at 11 A.M. at Bethel Christian Reformed Church. In lieu of flowers, donations in Arie's honor can be given to the Manhattan Christian School Foundation, 8000 Churchill Road, Manhattan, MT 59741. Arrangements are in the care of Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service. www.dokkennelson.com
