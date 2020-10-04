William "Bill" Kenneth Dutton III peacefully passed away Sunday, September 27, 2020 in Phoenix, AZ after years of battling cancer. Bill was reunited with Muriel "Babe" Aanenson and his family in Phoenix last week after spending nearly three months in Salt Lake undergoing multiple hip surgeries. Bill successfully beat six different cancers over the last twelve years. Bill was born October 15, 1942 in Kelso, WA to William Dutton Jr. and Dacotah Dutton. His early childhood was spent in Alamosa, CO and Calgary, Alberta; he went to first and second grade in Calgary. His parents divorced when he was seven and the family moved to Longview, WA. He went to Broadway Grade School, Kessler Middle School, and graduated from Mark Morris High School where he was on the swim team. Straight out of high school, Bill joined the Marines where he was stationed at El Toro Marine Air Base. He was scheduled to be released early to go to college when the Vietnam war was just starting, and his unit was scheduled to be one of the first to go. Fortunately for Bill, the Marines discharged him to attend college before they shipped out. He lost many good friends in Vietnam. Bill returned from the Marines and graduated from Lower Columbia College. Upon graduation he went to work for the National Bank of Commerce. He met and married his first wife, Nancy Landon, and had two sons, William IV "Billy" and Scott. Bill and Nancy later divorced. Bill moved to Mountlake Terrace, WA to grow his career in banking and then was hired by a Credit Union in Fairbanks, AK. He was only in Fairbanks a couple of days but had grown a full beard and was dressed like an Alaskan hunter when a photographer asked to take his picture for the cover of Alaska Magazine. Bill absolutely got a big kick out of that. Bill then moved to Bozeman, MT where he met Muriel "Babe" Aaneson, his longtime companion and the love of his life, while DJing a dance at the Bozeman Senior Center. Bill continued his career in banking and retired as Vice President of Big Sky Western Bank in Big Sky. Bill and Babe shared more than 21 beautiful years dancing, camping, hosting parties with their friends, and spending time with their family! Bill is survived by his wife and love, Muriel "Babe" Aanenson and his wonderful family: sister, Janelle (Jerry) Humphreys; cousins, Alan (Pat) Dutton, and Kenny (Lisa) Dutton (Bill and his cousins were just reunited last year after 60 years apart); son, Billy (Tina) Dutton; daughter, Kayla (Chad) Marks; great-grandson, Soren; daughter, Esther Dutton; son, Scott (Sarah) Dutton; daughter, Janie (Matt) Purbaugh; great-grandson, Ewan; daughter, Erin (Sam) Mathews; Babe's family: daughter, Lynne Sandeen; son, Aaron (Sonja) Sandeen; great-grandchildren, Kael, Talia, and Zavii, daughter, Amy (Patrick) Nugent; and great-grandchildren, Lucas and Katie. Bill's passion for life exuded in everything that he did! Fishing, hunting, camping, art, music, comedy, friendship, and love! Bill could do anything he set his mind to, was forever positive and joyful, had a great sense of humor, and always had a fresh joke to share. He was a people magnet and everywhere he went he collected lots of friends and loved to entertain them. Bill is the Walleye Whisperer, the Piano Player, the Perfect Dance Partner, the Fishing Buddy, the Gourmet Chef, the Teacher, the Best Friend, the Amazing Grandfather, and the Love of our Lives that all of us still need and will miss always. As Bill would appreciate - he's caught his limit of fish here with us and it's time to find a new fishing hole with Jesus! Bill's graveside service with military honors will be Thursday, October 8 at 2:00 P.M. at Sunset Hills Cemetery in Bozeman. After the service, please join us to celebrate Bill at 4:00 P.M. at The Barn, 4062 Johnson Road in Bozeman. Babe will be eternally grateful to the entire team at the Bozeman Health Cancer Center. In lieu of flowers, please make any donations to the Bozeman Health Cancer Center. Arrangements are in the care of Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service. www.dokkennelson.com Dutton William "Bill" Kenneth Dutton
