Margaret Jane Dusenberry

Margaret Jane Dusenberry, 96, passed from the loving arms of her family into the blessed arms of our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on September 25, 2021 and into the loving embrace of her beloved husband Bert.

Mom was born in Bozeman, MT on a snowy September 19, 1925 to her parents Guy and Ivy Burkenpas. She attended grade school at Pine Butte School and high school at Gallatin County High. In 1946 she married Bert Dusenberry.

Mom was a devoted and loving wife, mom, grandma, and great-grandma. Her love of cooking, quilting, sewing, and gardening was shared and enjoyed by many. Her teaching, mentoring and guidance influenced generations. A lifetime of community involvement included over 50 years with the 4-H program, Methodist Church and Extension Homemakers. Other community involvement included competing, judging, and working at the Winter Fair, reading and mentoring at Anderson School, secretary for both her church and the Middle Creek Water Users, and county election judge.

Mom is survived by her three children, Jim (Marilyn) Dusenberry, Gerry (Pat) Dusenberry, and Naomi (Mike) Wold; eight grandchildren; eight (soon to be 9) great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Judy Burkenpas; brother-in-law, George Evans; and numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband; her parents; sisters, Letha Bell and Bobbi Evans; and a brother, Wesley Burkenpas.

A special thanks to the very caring staff at Home Instead and the Gallatin Rest Home—you know who you are.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to the Montana 4-H Foundation, PO Box 173580, Bozeman, MT 59717 or donor's choice. "For the rest of the story" please go to www.dokkennelson.com

A Memorial Service will be Monday, October 4, 11:30 A.M. at Bozeman United Methodist Church. Arrangements are in the care of Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service.