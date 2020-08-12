Dr. Leo K. Durham Dr. Leo K. Durham passed away on August 4, 2020. He was born in Belgrade on December 11, 1931, to Mae and Harlan Durham. He grew up in the Belgrade area and attended schools there. Known to almost everyone as 'Bubs' during that phase of his life, Leo excelled in academics and in sports at both Belgrade Grade School and Belgrade High School. After graduating from high school in 1949, he attended Montana State College in Bozeman for two years and then transferred to Northwestern University in Chicago, where he earned a Doctor of Dental Surgery degree, graduating in 1955 with honors and being inducted into the Omicron Kappa Upsilon National Dental Honor Society. After finishing dental school, he served in Germany as a Dental Officer in the Army Dental Corps for about three years. He felt blessed to be an American. He loved his country but struggled with many of the changes that have taken place in the US over the past 10-15 years. Upon completion of his military service, Leo returned to Bozeman and ran a successful dental practice for many years. While practicing in Bozeman, Leo welcomed new dentists to practice with him, helping them to develop their practices and become successful, well-respected dentists in the area. Leo never declined any patient who was in need of care, even if the patient had neither health insurance nor the financial means to pay for any care. He cherished being able to perform excellent dental work for people who needed it most but were likely unable to pay for it. He often did this pro-bono-type work for entire families, particularly ones with single parents. Leo was a continuous student of his profession, earning many accolades from various dental organizations. Leo's wife and kids were always appreciative, though never too surprised, whenever his patients approached them and gave compliments about Leo's perfectionism, dexterity, gentleness, generosity, or kindness. He met his wife Betty (nee Erickson) in Bozeman in September 1962 and they were married at the Hope Lutheran Church on August 18, 1963. (Leo helped build that church while working for Johnson Construction Co. in the summertime while he was a student at MSC.) He was a long-time member at Evangelical Free Church. Starting with their first child's birth in 1964, he and Betty raised three children in Bozeman: son Gregory (Greg), son Gary, and daughter Traci. Leo loved sports, particularly golf. He was a volunteer Little League Baseball Coach for nine years and a volunteer Assistant Golf Coach at Bozeman High School for three years. A charter member of Riverside Country Club and now outlived by only two other members of this founding group, Leo really enjoyed playing golf with his many friends. Playing in "the Jube" with his band of golfing buddies was an almost-daily occurrence for Leo in the summers from about 1990 through 2005. He was particularly loved by childhood friends of his own three children: his and Betty's home was commonly the gathering place in summers and on weekends for games such as whiffle ball, kick-the-can, pool, or ping-pong, for primping and prepping before nights of cruising Main Street, for pizza or casserole dinners, for enjoying all kinds of desserts, and for sleepovers. The kids regularly, affectionately referred to Leo and Betty as 'Dud' and 'Mrs. D'. Since Leo's death, the family has received condolences for 'Bubs', 'Dr. Durham', 'Leo', 'Dudley', 'Dud', and 'Doc' - all familiar names for the same person, depending on at what stage of life, and in what capacity, the mourners/friends knew him. Leo dearly loved his parents and his brother; his wife, children, and grandchildren; all of his in-laws; and all of his nephews and nieces (as well as their kids). He greatly valued education, deriving tremendous satisfaction from the fact that all three of his children each earned two or more college degrees. Leo is survived by Betty (the love of his life) of Bozeman, Dr. Greg Durham of Bozeman, Gary and Lahna Durham (and their sons Hayes and Ari) of Dallas (Texas), and Traci (and her sons Leo and Nolan) of Bozeman. Leo was preceded in death by his parents, by Betty's parents, and by his brother Lindon (Lin) of Three Forks. No funeral service is planned. Rather, at a future time when the weather will be good and any 'virus-related precautions are no longer necessary, Leo's three children will organize a casual, commemorative get-together for family and friends. Leo requested that, in the meantime, those who knew him will pause for just a few minutes and reflect not only on his life but also on their own spiritual well-being. Leo loved and trusted in his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ and hoped that his family and friends would explore the claims of his Christian faith (perhaps by using the link below). https://www.redeemer.com/learn/public_faith/questioning-christianity Arrangements are in the care of Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service. www.dokkennelson.com
