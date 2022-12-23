Dorothy Diane (Dede) Dunn, of Butte, MT, passed away peacefully on December 19, 2022, while receiving care at St. Vincent Hospital in Billings, MT. Dede Dunn was born on September 21, 1944 to Eleanore and John Edward (Jack/J.E.) Dunn. She spent most of her childhood and early adult years in Bozeman, MT. Dede graduated from Montana State University majoring in education and music. After graduation, Dede (who became blind shortly after birth) followed her professional passion and spent 29 years teaching “sighted” elementary school children in the Butte public school system. During her years as a teacher, Dede took on the added responsibility of raising a child, Nicole, who had been severely brain damaged during her birth delivery. Under Dede’s extraordinary care, Nicole (who was predicted to have only a few years to live) actually lived to be 21 years old. Dede spent her retirement years in her beloved Butte. Dede Dunn was predeceased by her parents, Eleanore and J.E. Dunn, as well as her “foster” daughter, Nicole. She is survived by her sisters, Jackie Goldrick and Maureen (Mickey) Maynard. A memorial Mass is being planned for February, 2023. In the meantime, memorial donations may be made to Our Lady of the Rockies, Butte, MT, or to Butte Rescue Mission. Dorothy Diane (Dede) Dunn Dunn
