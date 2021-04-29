On April 24, 2021 our beautiful daughter, sister, aunt, and friend passed away from respiratory failure due to complications of Covid-19. Her illness was brief, and she passed away peacefully with her family by her side. Traci was born in Helena MT on October 14, 1973 to Dave and Sheryl Duffy. She attended school in the Helena area until the 3rd grade, then moved to Belgrade MT where she graduated high school in 1992. She always considered the Gallatin Valley "home". After graduating, she attended Trinity Bible College, then went on to live and work in Las Vegas NV, Dallas TX, and Great Falls MT before moving back to Helena MT. She received her Bachelor of Science Degree in Healthcare Management, and loved working in the medical field. Traci enjoyed spending time with her family and friends. She never missed a phone call, text message, or opportunity to pray for others. She was a loving and caring person with an infectious smile and sweet heart. She was a fighter who never gave up, even in her time of illness. She was a true gift from god, who will be remembered for her love for the lord and passion for peace. There is a hole in many lives that she filled with her presence. However, we know she is with our lord and savior and in a completely healed body that is free from pain or suffering. She is proceeded in death by her maternal grandparents Melvin and Elna Hanson, paternal grandparents Joe and Vi Duffy, paternal grandmother Lillian Ungaretti, and cousins Roy Hanson and Rob Piazzola. She is survived by her parents Dave and Sheryl Duffy (Helena MT), sister Jami Duffy (Belgrade MT), niece Addyson Brandenburger (Belgrade MT), nephew Kahle Brandenburger (Belgrade MT), and numerous uncles, aunts, and cousins. A celebration of life will be held on Friday, April 30, 2021 at the 1st Christian Church with a graveside burial to follow (1st Christian Church - 108 E. 1st Street Whitehall, MT 59759 / Whitehall Cemetery - 511 E First Street Whitehall, MT 59759). Please join our family for a reception lunch immediately following the internment. In lieu of flowers, donations in Traci's name can be sent to Helena First Assembly of God "Kids For Camp" 2210 Dodge Ave Helena, MT 59601 Duffy Traci Jo Duffy
