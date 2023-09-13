Patrick Driscoll

Patrick Driscoll Patrick John Driscoll's life was unfortunately ended on September 7, 2023 in Helena, MT at age 47. Pat is survived by his wife Felicia Driscoll, father and mother Bernie and Terry Driscoll, and sweet pup Gloria.

Patrick was born in Bozeman, MT on November 6, 1975. He grew up thriving in all things that make Montana wonderful. He loved skiing, hunting, fishing, riding dirt bikes, and playing baseball. He graduated Bozeman High in 1994 and attended Montana State University where he was a proud Pi Kappa Alpha. He took a year to study abroad in Australia and upon his return Pat joined the United States Air Force. He was stationed to Hurlburt Air Force Base in Florida with the Special Operations Command, serving proudly as an Aerospace Maintenance Technician for AC-130 Gunships. He separated in late 2002 after winning a multitude of awards, quickly rising to the rank of Senior Airmen and earning his Bachelors degree in Professional Aeronautics. He later earned his Masters of Science in Psychology from Capella University.

Patrick then returned home to Montana. It was shortly after this on a camping and boating trip that he met the love of his life and his best friend, Felicia. While their love was founded in friendship, Patrick knew quickly that he and Felicia's future was his destiny. In 2008 they married and with their fur babies Jema and Fala, moved to Helena, MT.


