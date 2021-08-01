Downey, Rebecca Lou Aug 1, 2021 5 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Rebecca "Becky" Lou Downey, age 93, passed away July 17, 2021. She was born June 10, 1928, in Belgrade to George Vernon Spring and Sara Olive (Bailey) Spring. Becky attended schools in Belgrade and Sheridan. Becky had a strong willpower as she proved by overcoming some major medical issues during her life. Some say she had the nine lives of a cat. Truth be known, she had the lives of two cats!! She firmly believed in God and loved listening to gospel songs by Tennessee Ernie Ford. She married William "Bill" Downey in April of 1964. She and Bill had a tremendous love for each other, and he loved spoiling her until his passing in August of 1982. Becky was a hard worker. She worked at the Pea Cannery in Sheridan. She then returned to Bozeman where she began her 45-year waitressing career at the Colonel's Restaurant, the Baxter Hotel Restaurant and Wongs Chinese Restaurant. Becky took great pride in knowing her customers by name and remembering their favorite foods. She was considered one of the fastest waitresses in town, by those who knew her. And if you remember eating at Wongs, you most likely remember Becky as the one with the toes cut out of her tennis shoes and her toenails painted red! Though Becky had no children, she loved her siblings and their families and especially loved spoiling the nieces and nephews. Christmas was her favorite time of year because she loved buying and wrapping gifts. Sometimes it was hard to open them because they were so beautifully wrapped! Becky was preceded in death by her husband, Bill, siblings, and their spouses: Bob (Gerry) Edens, Bill (Carol) Edens, Betty (Lou) Beaudoin, and Jim (Bebe) Spring. She is survived by her sister, Florence Groth-Curtis and husband Chuck Curtis, and numerous nieces, nephews, and their families. The family would like to extend a very special and grateful thanks to all the staff at Gallatin Rest Home for the loving and heartfelt care that Becky received there for the past five years. She considered them her second family. Also, many thanks to Bozeman Health Hospice and Bozeman Deaconess Hospital for their care and support. It is suggested that donations be made in her name to Gallatin Rest home, or to your favorite charity, or give your favorite waitress an extra tip in honor of Becky. At Becky's request, there will be no service. Private interment will be planned at a later date. Condolences & memories may be shared with the family at www.dahlcares.com. Downey Rebecca Lou Downey Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Rebecca Lou Downey Work George Vernon Spring Sheridan Sibling Bill Chuck Curtis Nephew Recommended for you