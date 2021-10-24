Douma, Dean Gerald Oct 24, 2021 52 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Dean Gerald Douma, 56, passed away October 3, 2021 at his home after a short battle with liver cancer. His family was at his side at his passing. He was born in Bozeman, MT August 7, 1965 to Pete and Eva (Sobrepena) Douma and was the eldest of 3 boys. Growing up S.W. of Belgrade he attended Belgrade Schools, was part of the family business of construction and concrete. He enjoyed fishing and hunting like a true Montanan. He was fiercely loyal to family and friends. He served his country with pride in the US Army from November 1985 until June 1993. During his service he met his wife, Jeanette Laffoon. After spending a short time in Fort Rucker, Alabama, he was stationed in Korea as an air traffic controller. He completed his service in Alabama. That's where he and Jeanette began their family of two boys. After moving to Oklahoma, he started his nearly-27-year-career building tires for Goodyear. Dean is survived by his wife of 32 years, Jeanette, sons Joshua R. and Zachary T.(fiancee, Kanesha), parents, Pete and Eva Douma, brothers, Darren E. Douma, Duane D. Douma, niece, Haleigh K.(Kacie), and nephew. Zander L., niece, Natasha, nephew, Nathanial, mother-in-law, Cynthia Laffoon and several aunts, uncles, cousins and family spread across the country. (MO, ID, MT, CA, AK). He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Dave (Emily)Douma, C.B. (aka) Tom (Margaret) Sobrepena, and Uncles Thomas B. Sobrepena, Dave Douma, David Dykstra. Funeral services were held in Lawton, OK. They were live streamed and may be viewed at: www.beckerfuneral.com, home page, youtube. Or by visiting the Becker-Rabon Facebook page. Placement of his urn will be at Fort Sill National Cemetery at a later date. Dean Douma Gerald Douma Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Eva Douma Gerald Military Internet Building Industry Nathanial Dean Jeanette Laffoon Natasha Fort Recommended for you