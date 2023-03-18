Mr. Richard DonTigny, of Bozeman, died on March 15 at the age of 91 after a brief illness. He was born August 9, 1931 in Havre, Montana to Emil and Helen (Halverson) DonTigny. He graduated from Havre High School in 1949, attended Northern Montana College from 1949-1952 and received a BS in Applied Science from Montana State University in 1954. He received a certificate in physical therapy from the University of Iowa in 1958. He was married to Josephine Faltrino in Havre on June 15, 1957, who was all things to him including advisor, fishing partner, and all-around best friend. He served in the 15th Medical Detachment to the 8th Engineer Battalion ( C ) in the 1st Calvary Division from 1954-1956. He worked at Havre hospitals for nearly 20 years and was in private practice in Havre for ten years. He was active in his profession, former president of the Montana Chapter of American Physical Therapy Association and former Chair of the Montana Board of Physical Therapy Examiners. He began a personal investigation into the machanics of the pelvis and its relationship to common low back pain in 1964, authored over 50 articles and has chapters in four texts. After retiring in 1996, he lectured extensively on low back pain and has been recognized internationally for his research on the sacroiliac joint as the source of common low back pain. In later years, Richard was one of the first residents at The Springs Living where he was grateful to have met both staff and residents who turned into family. In the last year of his life, he found great companionship along with laughs and songs in his dear friend Ginny Browne. Richard was preceded in death by his wife, Josephine; and his parents. Survivors include his loving children, Debbie (Tom) Gregory and Julie DonTigny of Belgrade, Laura (Chris) Zimmerman of Bellevue, Washington, and son Rick (Gina) of Lolo, Montana; brothers, Don of Bigfork, MT, Dave of State College, PA, and Margaret Holliday of Lovettsville, Virginia; five dynamite grandchildren, one beautiful great grandson; and numerous nieces and nephews. A special thank you to the staff and residents at The Springs for all your love and support. A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, March 25 at The Springs Living at 10 A.M. Additional details and livestream information can be found at www.dokkennelson.com DonTigny Richard DonTigny
Let the news come to you
Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.