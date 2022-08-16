David Eugene Donaldson On August 11th, 2022, in the coolness of the early morning, God called Dave home. While we on Earth struggle to understand why, we can only imagine it was to fulfill his lifelong dream of tending the cattle on a thousand hills and cultivating the most magnificent crops. The gentle rain that fell shortly after Dave's passing was his sign to us that he took his new mission seriously and was already out irrigating the lush pastures. David Eugene Donaldson was born August 26, 1959, to Eugene and Beverly Donaldson in Helena, Montana. Dave attended school in Helena and then went on to Montana State University in Bozeman and obtained an Agriculture Business Degree. Dave's true passion was agriculture, but other doors in life opened in which he poured his heart and soul. You could take Dave off the ranch, but you couldn't take the ranch out of Dave. In everything he did, small signs of Dave's life on the ranch, were always visible. In 1986, Dave and Brenda Anderson's friendship blossomed after attending a concert in Bozeman together. They were married September 12, 1987. Dave and Brenda welcomed daughters, Kathryn (Katy) in 1992 and Jessica in 1998. He infused himself into their lives and activities by modeling for them strong work ethic, service to others, and making the best better. He demonstrated his faith in God by his actions more than his words. Dave shared his time, talent, and resources with anyone and everyone without the need for recognition or praise. You would be lucky to follow Dave's pickup going through a drive through because he often paid for the stranger's meal behind him. We should all take a lesson on life from Dave and strive to serve others the way he did. Dave joined the family reunion in heaven and was met with open arms by his parents, Gene & Beverly Donaldson, grandparents, Myrlin, Mable & Kathryn Donaldson, Frank & Earlene Hart, niece and nephew Amy and Michael Johnson. Dave is survived by his three girls; his wife, Brenda and daughters, Katy (Eric) Stromsodt and Jessica (Layne) Janicek. He will also be missed by his sisters, Colleen (Ron) Howell and Denise (Ron) Johnson; sister-in-law, Christy (Michael) de Looper; and in-laws, Dave and Mary Anderson. He also loved his many nephews and nieces: Anthony (Katie) Howell and family; Jacob (Heather) Howell and family; Samuel (Morgan) Howell; Joshua (Jana) Howell; Tucker (Mica) Johnson and family; Kassi (Lucas) Jack and family; Joshua Johnson; Christian (Maria) de Looper; Marina and Michael de Looper Jr. Dave is also survived by his uncles and aunts: Don (Peggy) Hart; Pat (Tom) Herrin and families; and Carol Dickinson. Memorials may be sent to the Gene Donaldson Scholarship at Montana State University in Bozeman (PO Box 172750, Bozeman, MT 59717-2750). A Celebration of Dave's Life will be held on August 20, 2022, at 1:00 PM at the Springhill Legacy Site, 9855 Walker Road, Belgrade, MT 59714. Full obituary can be found on the funeral home website. Arrangements are in the care of Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service. www.dokkennelson.com