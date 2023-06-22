James Joseph Dolezilek, a beloved husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, and talented artist, passed away on May 28th, 2023. Jim was born in 1938 in Poplar, Montana to Peter and Mary Dolezilek. He was raised on the family farm and later graduated from the University of Notre Dame, where he earned a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree.
Jim's journey in life took him in various directions, all marked by his curiosity and work ethic. After completing a stint in the army reserves, he crossed paths with the love of his life, Sherrill. Sherrill was singing in the choir in Poplar Montana and saw Jim among the other uniformed gentlemen returning from boot camp at Fort Ord in California. They married and embarked on a remarkable journey together. They first settled in Indianapolis, Indiana, where they were blessed with three children.
Following his father's request, Jim and his family moved to Wolf Point, Montana, to take over the family farm. His commitment to family and hard work was evident as he poured his heart into the challenge of wheat farming and he and Sherrill embraced their entrepreneurial spirit and opened an art, music, and gift store named the Emporium.
Jim and family moved to the Townsend Mt area to continue wheat farming and along with Sherrill, reopened the Emporium as an antique and frame shop where Jim showcased his original art as well as creative framing. He became a Rotarian and an active member of the Chamber of Commerce.
After retiring, Jim and Sherrill settled in Bozeman, Montana, where Jim continued pursuing his artistic passions. He was a gifted artist and writer, and his creative talents brought immense joy to those around him. His artwork and writings showcase his vibrant and colorful artistic spirit and continue to inspire.
Jim was a gentle man who was loved and respected by many. He had a very dry sense of humor and always had that twinkle in his eye.
He is survived by family which includes his wife of 61 years, Sherrill, their children- David, Kristi and Paula, his daughter in law and son in laws- Karyn, Dave and Matt. His 7 grandchildren - Anna(Dustin), Peter(Carly), Jimmy(Danielle), Jackson, Jordan(Haley), Kelton and Parker his 2 great grandchildren- Murray and Sophia, his sister, Mary Ann, and a host of extended family members and dear friends.
As we mourn the loss of Jim, we take solace in that his legacy will continue through the lives he touched and his motto to "Live, Laugh, Love, and Be Happy." Dolezilek James Dolezilek
