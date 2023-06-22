Let the news come to you

James Joseph Dolezilek, a beloved husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, and talented artist, passed away on May 28th, 2023. Jim was born in 1938 in Poplar, Montana to Peter and Mary Dolezilek. He was raised on the family farm and later graduated from the University of Notre Dame, where he earned a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree.

Jim's journey in life took him in various directions, all marked by his curiosity and work ethic. After completing a stint in the army reserves, he crossed paths with the love of his life, Sherrill. Sherrill was singing in the choir in Poplar Montana and saw Jim among the other uniformed gentlemen returning from boot camp at Fort Ord in California. They married and embarked on a remarkable journey together. They first settled in Indianapolis, Indiana, where they were blessed with three children.

Following his father's request, Jim and his family moved to Wolf Point, Montana, to take over the family farm. His commitment to family and hard work was evident as he poured his heart into the challenge of wheat farming and he and Sherrill embraced their entrepreneurial spirit and opened an art, music, and gift store named the Emporium.


