Delaney L.Doherty

Delaney L. Doherty On August 3, 2023, our Heavenly Father called our beautiful girl home following a motor vehicle accident. Delaney Lynn Doherty, 17, was born in Fargo, ND on April 28, 2006. She spent her first 2 years in Grand Forks, ND before she and her family moved to the Belgrade, MT area in 2009.

Delaney was a bright, beautiful light who shined her Godly gifts on everyone she knew. She was an amazing friend to so many, and always went out of her way to make sure others were taken care of. Her huge heart was apparent to anyone who knew her or anyone who just met her. She radiated light and kindness and made this world a better place every single day.

Delaney was going to be a Senior at Manhattan High School. She was blessed with so many gifts, a straight A student and an athlete who excelled in both softball and volleyball. She was able to make so many amazing friends and learn so many valuable lessons playing sports with her teammates. She made life-long memories and bonds with her awesome teammates and friends that will be cherished forever.


