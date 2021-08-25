Dirks, Jerolyn Seelye Aug 25, 2021 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 2 Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Jerolyn Seelye Dirks Jerolyn Seelye Dirks made her debut on November 8, 1928, in Lansing, Michigan. Her curtain call came on July 27, 2021, in Bozeman. Through her growing up years, she was active in drama and music, playing drums with "Jeri and the Guys". While attending Wheaton College, she met her guy, Benjamin Dirks. They were married in 1947 and were a team dedicated to sharing the love of Jesus Christ together for 74 years. Jerolyn called Ben, "my wonderful man". Ben called Jerolyn, "My precious", and added "God wanted to show me love, so he gave me his Son. His Son wanted to show me love, so he gave me my wife." In 1948 they attended Northwestern College in Minnesota where Ben was a pioneer in religious radio, and Jerolyn began her active involvement with community theater. Over the next 20 years, Jerolyn played supporting and lead roles in many theater productions. The couple traveled throughout the South and the Midwest with Ben serving as minister of music and senior pastor, including representing the Billy Graham Ministries. Jerolyn was a dedicated homemaker and mother of four, all the while supporting her husband's ministry and earning a Master's in Education from the University of Michigan. For 25 years Jerolyn taught hearing impaired preschoolers in the Flint Public Schools. After retirement Ben and Jerolyn settled in Bozeman where they continued ministering and serving their community through church membership and local programs. Jerolyn's love of drama continued as a member of the Red Hat Society and dying her hair purple in her later years. Jerolyn was preceded in death by her husband, Ben; and their son, Danny-Ben. She is survived by her daughters, Jerolyn Dirks-Brodeur (Belgrade), Candace Regehr (Courtenay, B.C.), Melody Dirks (Midland, MI); granddaughter, Kate Regehr (Vancouver, B.C.); grandson, Benjamin David Regehr (Courtenay, B.C.); and great-grandson, Daniel Benjamin Regehr (Courtenay, B.C.). Family and friends will gather at a later date to celebrate Ben and Jerolyn's lives well-lived. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Jerolyn Seelye Benjamin Dirks Theatre Show Literature Cinema Recommended for you