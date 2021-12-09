Dickson, Omar Thomas Dec 9, 2021 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Omar Thomas Dickson Omar Thomas Dickson, 89, passed away in Bozeman, MT on November 30, 2021, due to complications from Alzheimer's. Tom was born October 8, 1932, to David N. Dickson and Mary Irene Dickson (White) in the small village of Ripley, OH, on the north bank of the Ohio River where he grew up with one older sister Mayme F. (Shuler) and one younger sister Catherine May (Hiler). When he was 12, the family moved to Portsmouth, OH. Tom was a popular student, and was even voted senior class president by his classmates. Tom married his high school sweetheart Lola at age 18, just before starting his three-year service in the U.S. Marine Corps as a logistics supply sergeant during the Korean War from 1951 to 1954. In the 60's Tom directed a Community Action agency in Portsmouth, where he implemented the War on Poverty programs designed by Sargent Shriver. Tom and Lola raised two children, Beth and Dave, in Westerville, OH. Many folks fondly remember the Dickson family on Electric Avenue. Lola sadly passed away in 1998. Always a good student, after serving in the military, Tom earned a degree in Elementary Education at Ohio University. He then spent many years as a teacher while completing his master's degree in education administration. This set him up to be a principal, and then superintendent of the Westerville School District. Tom later served as a director with the Ohio State School Board Association. Tom married Sally in January of 2000 where he became the proud stepdad to five grown children: Craig, Scott, Lisa, Doug, and Wendy. Tom and Sally settled into Sun City, FL for a while with good friends as neighbors. But they had started to make annual trips to visit Wendy and family in Montana. Tom loved Bozeman so much, it reminded him of Westerville when it was smaller. They decided to move to Montana and were sent off wearing cowboy hats. Tom was a lifelong Cincinnati Reds fan, an avid golfer, and racquetball player, a crossword aficionada and a top-notch horse trainer. He even won a racquetball championship in his age group when he was around 60 years old. Tom was also a huge college sports fan, and loved wearing Ohio State, Montana State, and University of Kentucky sweatshirts. Tom is survived by his wife Sally Dickson, his children Dave Dickson and Beth (Brad) Kitchin, and his stepchildren Craig (Kathie Cheek) Williams, Scott Williams, Lisa Borror, Doug (Mia) Williams, and Wendy (Sven) Wigert. Tom is also survived by his grandchildren: Sam, Chris, Matt, Nicole, Jessica, Jami, Sophia, Crystal, Travis, Gabriela, Mica, Svea, and Jack. Tom is survived by twelve great grandchildren. Tom is also survived by an abundance of friends and coworkers who loved him greatly. We all love you Tom and will miss you greatly. The family sends gratitude to the caregivers at Spring Creek Inn and Bozeman Lodge for their loving care of Tom. If you would like to honor Tom, please donate to your local United Way. A Celebration of Life with military honors is being planned for May 28, 2022, at Pioneer Cemetery in Westerville, OH. Condolences & memories may be shared with the family at www.dahlcares.com. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Tom Lola School Sport Education Sally Dickson Beth Craig Bozeman Scott Williams Recommended for you